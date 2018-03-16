CIG heading to Hong Kong innovation festival

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has outlined the details of the trip to Hong Kong that he and several other ministers and Cayman Islands representatives from the private sector will be taking this weekend to attend the Festival of Innovation as part of the UK delegation. In a statement to the Legislative Assembly Friday about Cayma’s participation, he spoke about the goal to do more business with China. His comments come just a few days after Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell admitted that China Harbour Engineering Company was one of nine firms that had made it to the pre-qualification list to bid on the George Town cruise project.

McLaughlin said Cayman’s invitation from the UK is the first time a British Overseas Territory has been asked to take part in such an event, which would not only allow the country to strengthen its relationship with Britain but also strengthen the business ties and growing links of the financial services with the Asian region.

“The Asian market has become increasingly more important to our financial services business, and with the advent of financial technology, or fintech, there is a vast opportunity that we will be able to grow that business from this region,” he said.

The premier pointed to recent meetings he has had with representatives from China over last year and the “deepening relationship” between Cayman and China, including his meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to the UK last year, Liu Xiaoming, to discuss deepening the relationship between China and the BOTs.

“At the time he told us that, with the separation of the United Kingdom from the European Union on the horizon, it was a good time for China to work with the UK – and by extension the Cayman Islands – to expand our mutual business interests. He also said that he would encourage China’s business leaders to look to the Cayman Islands for opportunities to expand business cooperation,” the premier said in his statement to the House.

McLaughlin also spoke about “keeping fingers on the pulse of the Asian market” at a time when Cayman was continuing to battle with the European Union over Cayman’s business model.

He added that he was happy to be participating in the festival as part of the UK team to support the financial services sector, health services (as Dr Devi Shetty will also be attending to represent Health City Cayman Islands) and luxury tourism. He said it was an opportunity to promote Cayman in Asia and to join with the UK in hosting or participating in special events over the four-day innovation festival.

In a press release from his office following the statement, officials said McLaughlin will have a bilateral meeting with UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox, to discuss matters of interest between the Cayman Islands and the United Kingdom.

Although the full line-up of the delegation was not outlined, it appears that the premier will be accompanied by Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, Commerce Minister Joey Hew, who the premier said would also be wearing a tourism hat, as well as representatives from Cayman Finance and the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce.

