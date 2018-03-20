CIG gets to work courting Chinese business

(CNS): The Cayman Islands delegation to Great Festival of Innovation in Hong Kong, led by Premier Alden McLaughlin, has already started courting business since arriving in the strategic autonomous Chinese city Monday night. Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, Chief Officer Dax Basdeo and Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott began on Tuesday with a round-table discussion, chaired by Scott, with representatives of the financial services industry in Hong Kong who use Cayman products to further their clients’ business needs.

“The meeting was extremely useful as it allowed for a discussion on the tremendous opportunities for financial services firms pursuing business in China,” Rivers said about the 2½ hour session.

“We also discussed some of the key challenges faced by some firms in promoting and using Cayman products. Cayman has a strong reputation in this market, and we certainly see that there is a wealth of opportunity to further develop the Cayman brand. As the minister responsible for financial services, it is important that we attend this festival and speak directly with the financial service providers and clients in as many forums as possible,” she added.

The four-day festival, organised by the UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT), begins Wednesday. But on Tuesday evening the premier and the Cayman delegation attended a private reception hosted by the British Consular General, where they rubbed shoulders with British Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox and Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion Baroness Fairhead.

McLaughlin said the festival had provided the Cayman Islands Government with a chance to support the financial services firms in Hong Kong and highlight Cayman’s strengths in financial services.

“Taking advantage of this invitation by the UK Government to attend the festival provides us with the opportunity to support this sector as well as support the UK directly, ” he added.

As well as the premier and Minister Rivers, the delegation includes Commerce Minister Joey Hew, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, and their support staff, as well as representatives from private sector organisations Cayman Finance, the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce and Cayman Islands Health City.

Category: Business, Financial Services