CIG discusses EU concerns with financial sector
(CNS): Financial Services Minister Tara Bush and Premier Alden McLaughlin have met with members of the Cayman Islands’ financial services industry associations to discuss the commitments government made to the European Union to keep it off of the latest blacklist, though no details have been revealed to the public. In a press release Friday, officials said that issues of concern about the ring-fencing of exempted companies, accounting and regulatory reporting obligations and sufficient economic substance for relevant businesses were discussed with the sector last year and that the ministry met with EU officials last week.
Minister Rivers said the meeting with local stakeholders, held Saturday, 3 March, in the Government Administration Building, was “part of the government’s plan of engagement, which encompasses dialogue with international bodies and discussions with our local stakeholders, to achieve the best outcome for the jurisdiction.”
She added that the Cayman government’s communication with the EU on Cayman’s tax regime was ongoing, and that the latest meeting with the EU Commission took place on 6 March.
As part of last year’s screening process by the European Union Code of Conduct Group for Business Taxation (EU COCG), the Cayman Islands was identified as a jurisdiction which had committed to addressing concerns relating to economic substance but there has been no indication since then what that actually means in practice.
According to the release, Minister Rivers told those present at the meeting about several new developments that the EU COCG had recently communicated to the ministry.
The release said that further details were also given of the commitments made by the Cayman Islands Government to address the EU’s concerns relating to economic substance by December 2018. These commitments were initially discussed with industry in November last year.
“The ministry’s proposed timeline for meeting the commitments made to the EU was outlined, and further details provided on the concerns to be addressed,” the release said without providing any details.
Category: Business, Financial Services
CIG need to tell the EU to XXXX off. How much business and revenue is generated via the EU? This is ridiculous because no matter what the Cayman Islands does or implements will never be enough for the unelected socialist buerocrats of the EU.
The UK voted to leave the EU for many valid reasons Cayman needs to look out for its best interests because there will always be more hoops to jump thru due to EU members failed domestic tax codes and legislation.
0
0
Ya damn right 8_35
0
0
CIG will discuss anything but crime it seems! WAKE UP you overpaid eediats!
11
2
The hurdle for economic substance should be set by the relevant onshore tax authority, not by the Cayman Islands, or any other tax neutral jurisdiction. Why would a tiny island territory, with no corporate tax regime, or tax enforcement infrastructure, be put in the business of refereeing compliance with dynamic international foreign tax codes? If there is a problem with foreign gov’t tax code, it’s of that country’s creation, and the obligation and influence to fix it, is on them, not us. There are minds and management rules in many of these countries already. All we should be expected to do, just like the big G7 countries, is honor our CRS obligations and share the info they request to help them catch and prosecute their tax citizens.
13
2