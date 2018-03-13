CIG discusses EU concerns with financial sector

(CNS): Financial Services Minister Tara Bush and Premier Alden McLaughlin have met with members of the Cayman Islands’ financial services industry associations to discuss the commitments government made to the European Union to keep it off of the latest blacklist, though no details have been revealed to the public. In a press release Friday, officials said that issues of concern about the ring-fencing of exempted companies, accounting and regulatory reporting obligations and sufficient economic substance for relevant businesses were discussed with the sector last year and that the ministry met with EU officials last week.

Minister Rivers said the meeting with local stakeholders, held Saturday, 3 March, in the Government Administration Building, was “part of the government’s plan of engagement, which encompasses dialogue with international bodies and discussions with our local stakeholders, to achieve the best outcome for the jurisdiction.”

She added that the Cayman government’s communication with the EU on Cayman’s tax regime was ongoing, and that the latest meeting with the EU Commission took place on 6 March.

As part of last year’s screening process by the European Union Code of Conduct Group for Business Taxation (EU COCG), the Cayman Islands was identified as a jurisdiction which had committed to addressing concerns relating to economic substance but there has been no indication since then what that actually means in practice.

According to the release, Minister Rivers told those present at the meeting about several new developments that the EU COCG had recently communicated to the ministry.

The release said that further details were also given of the commitments made by the Cayman Islands Government to address the EU’s concerns relating to economic substance by December 2018. These commitments were initially discussed with industry in November last year.

“The ministry’s proposed timeline for meeting the commitments made to the EU was outlined, and further details provided on the concerns to be addressed,” the release said without providing any details.

