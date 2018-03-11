(CNS): Police are looking for a masked man who attempted to abduct a child in West Bay on Saturday afternoon. The man tried to snatch the 7-year-old girl, who did not know him, around 4pm yesterday on Up the Hill Road. Police said the “child strenuously resisted and got away from the man”. She then ran until she found an adult and related the incident. The girl described her attacker as tall with dark brown skin and dark-coloured eyes, wearing a black hoodie and a black mask with holes for the eyes. He was also described as having long yellow fingernails.

The little girl is said to be unharmed but police are urging the public to be on the lookout for anyone fitting this description or behaving suspiciously in areas frequented by children, and to call the police if he is seen. Parents and caregivers are urged to be mindful about the whereabouts of children at all times when they are playing outdoors and to travel with them to public places.

The incident is now under a police investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) at 649-6000. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.

