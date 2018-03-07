Chamber president calls for action on crime
(CNS): The Chamber of Commerce wants to lead policy discussions on crime with the government to find some solutions to what many see as a growing threat to the economy. The business organisation, which sees crime as a major threat to the bottom line of local businesses, said it was something the country had failed to prevent for lack of focus on its root causes. Following a shoot-out with robbers and the police at the weekend and a murder in the street last night, the Chamber issued a press release Wednesday calling for renewed action on the issue.
“We are not interested in just another discussion,” said Chamber President Paul Byles. “The idea is to bring together the previous work done in this area and take a multidisciplinary approach to the problem. A coherent medium-term strategy with committed resources or a reallocation of current resources is needed immediately.”
He added, “Clearly as a country we have not come to grips with the issue and the previous approaches have not worked. We are better at treating the symptoms of crime after it has occurred, but we are failing to address the core root and cause of the problem.”
Byles said the Chamber was is willing to work with policymakers on both sides of the aisle and with key stakeholders and experts to address the core issues causing crime rates to increase.
Identifying and supporting at risk youth, dealing with youth unemployment, under-employed work permit holders, lack of parenting, investment into sports and in particular youth involvement in sports, are among some of the areas previously raised by experts and the wider community, and Byles said the country needed to make a far better effort at addressing these root causes.
“The Chamber recognises that we cannot have a thriving business community in an environment which is not safe and socially harmonious. For this reason, our members have always invested heavily in youth, community and sports initiatives and will continue to do so,” he said.
The call from the Chamber follows Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller’s call for government to establish a select committee on crime but there has been no response yet from the government.
Premier Alden McLaughlin is only partially responsible for the police, as the elected arm of government has no policy or operational control of the RCIPS but is charged with appropriating the budget. In the latest budget, delivered in November and for the first time covering two years, law enforcement spending was increased in order to fund a dedicated community policing unit.
The beats and officer dedicated to the new unit were launched just last week and those officers will remain in their communities. The beat officers will continue to play a direct role in the crime fight and assist with the recent high-profile cases but they will stay on their relevant beats.
Unlike in the past, they will not be redeployed in response to any specific crime spike as the RCIPS management believes they are an important part of the police work tackling all crime.
Category: Business, Crime, Crime Prevention
This must be what the RCIPS have been waiting for…the weighing-in of the Chamber President…I feel safer already!
🙂 Where is the smiley face button when you need it?
The silence from the premiers office on this is absolutely deafening!! It’s time for a vote of no confidence!!
From the DPP’s website – The Director of Public Prosecutions is responsible for all criminal proceedings brought within the Cayman Islands and is the Government’s principal legal adviser on criminal matters. – Am I the only person who thinks that there ought to be some accountability?
The development of a medium term policy as advocated by the Chamber is all well and good but I want the violent criminals off our streets now!
I also want the stupidity of mandatory release of violent offenders who have only served a fraction of their too short sentences ended now. We also need to change our laws so that sentences for violent offences are consecutive not concurrent. At the moment committing 100 firearms offences produces the same penalty as 1 firearms offence – and that is only for the few who confess.
And by the way – the premise of the Chamber is wrong – we are crap at dealing with crime – our Penal Code, policing and prosecution services are not fit for purpose – only a small fraction of violent crimes lead to any arrests and only a very small fraction of arrests lead to a conviction.
While the Chamber does have a place in policy discussions, let’s not get carried away with this Mr “President” (I don’t recall your name being on any ballot in the 2017 General election) While I respect the position you hold as part of your organization but in my humble opinion these islands have more than their fair share of representation of business interests already, crime is a overall issue it doesn’t just effect the economy and business interests should be second to public safety
We in the general public can barely get acknowledgement from our representatives in constituencies all of which are less than 1500 persons. But this organization can throw it’s weight around, contact the government easily, makes statements to the public and press and so on and so forth
Let’s see the Chamber step up with some effective contributions changing business practices on the island to limit crime or an organized private sector program to help those most likely to fall into the cycle of crime
These same people talking about how bad crime is now are the same ones who refuse to hire someone with a simple nonviolent drug conviction, which in turn makes these persons desperate and what do they turn to in their desperation? CRIME
Everything is connected especially on a community this small
Working in unison with the government is different from sitting at the table and drawing up policy yourself, especially when business interests (profit) is involved
