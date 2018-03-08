Cayman warned of potential drought

(CNS): Regional experts say there may be a drought in the Cayman Islands this year. Antigua, St Maarten and western Cuba, as well as Cayman, are the Caribbean islands being urged by the Caribbean Drought and Precipitation Monitoring Network to closely monitor water resources in case of a short-term drought. Although Cayman has largely experienced normal rainfall levels over the last few months, the CDPMN is warning that the island could face a drought by May.

According to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, 2016 was a record-breaking dry year for the island. Although 2017 was wetter because of a deluge of rain in October, several months of last year were especially dry.

The latest warning indicates that 2018 could also be another dry year for the island. Alongside the bulletin from the CDPMN, the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum also has Cayman on a drought watch. According to local statistics, so far this year, as we pass through our driest time of year, just over two inches of rain has fallen in the islands, which is below the annual average.

CNS has contacted the Water Authority and the agriculture and lands ministry, which has responsibility for water, to see if any official action is being taken to mitigate the potential dry spell that the Cayman Islands might face this year.

See the bulletin here.

