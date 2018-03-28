Cayman jumps up ranks in financial centre index
(CNS): The Cayman Islands has jumped up eleven places in this year’s first edition of The Global Financial Centres Index. The biannual report rates and then ranks over 100 cities and jurisdictions that offer financial services, and Cayman is now the highest ranked centre in the Caribbean, with a rating of over 700 points, leapfrogging Bermuda, which was ahead of Cayman in the last issue, making this jurisdiction the highest ranked non-G20 centre on the list.
The improvement for Cayman of nine places over the September 2017 edition was the highest for all British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies. All centres in the Latin American and Caribbean region fell in the ratings except for the Cayman Islands.
Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott welcomed the significant showing for Cayman on the index.
“The GFCI 23 ranking shows that the more financial services industry and government leaders learn about the Cayman Islands, the higher they rate our jurisdiction among the world’s financial centres,” he said. “We have spent the last year engaged in an unprecedented effort to define our long-standing commitment to serve as a premier global financial hub that meets or exceeds the highest global standards for transparency and cross-border information sharing and our improvement in the GFCI ranking is a reflection of the success of that effort.”
The listing is published in London, which has always been ranked first, with New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Shanghai traditionally dominating the top five. The authors examine the business environment, access to human capital, infrastructure, financial sector development and the reputation of each of the centres. Cayman was profiled as an international specialist jurisdiction and a dynamic centre, while Bermuda was described as volatile.
The index covers a comprehensive assessment of more than a hundred factors, taking information from over 23,000 people in the financial industry as well as organisations such as the World Bank, the OECD and the United Nations.
“The Cayman Islands financial services industry remains focused on the kind of innovation and commitment to global standards that has helped us achieve this kind of success,” said Scott.
See the full report here
And we have to pay $7:50 service charge to deposit a foreign check.
LOL, all this does is make us an even bigger target for tax regulators like IRS and HMRC. If you want to be in this kind of business low profile is always better.
“this kind of business”, seriously? The old days are gone, we are regulated up the yingyang and it gets worse every day…even more so than UK and much more so than US…that is why we are going up the list, whilst everyone else is going backwards.
If you believe this index then you will have to believe all other indices which show Cayman in a negative light.
But we still have to wait 3 business days for a local check to clear?!
The banks should talk to each other about agreeing internet banking between them at much better pricing than now and doing away with cheque books. Of course, cartel rules apply…so won’t happen soon.
Nonetheless a great achievement for Cayman.
Obviously, why would a bank trust that the person that gave you that check has money in their account?!
Often 5 for me!
They are only good at taking money not giving it back…
and 20 minutes to see a teller.
To receive automated employer payroll and service ordinary monthly household debt (in the thousands) at another local institution, we are made to wait 5 inexplicable business days on a local bank-to-local bank draft drawn in name of same joint beneficiaries. Only way to avoid it this is to physically withdraw a Scarface-esque block of USD cash in $20 bills, put it in a sack, and march it across the road. Neither bank seems fussed by these large monthly cash withdrawal and deposit activities, and seem to encourage them through these “hold” policies. With high volume bill counter machines at every teller station, these seem to be a normalised part of retail bank operations in the Cayman Islands. Whereas, anywhere else in the world they might and ought to be flagged as SARs. We are over two decades behind the rest of the world in bank-to-bank e-transfer technology.
AND….people being robbed of their shoes!
Cayman is very backward!
4. Its 4 days.
Stood for 40 minutes in large bank yesterday to do a simple deposit , 5 tellers on deck on a busy day , at midday .
If it’s a simple deposit put it in the ATM, takes a minute or two.
What’s a check? Cryptocurrency is instant, get with the times!
