(CNS): The government’s long-term residential mental health hospital earmarked for East End has received the go-ahead from the Central Planning Authority, and the Ministry of Health can now move forward with construction of the facility, which should be complete by the tail end of next year. The ministry welcomed the progress, particularly as it has been stressed there are currently no long-term options for this kind of treatment in the Cayman Islands.

Patients are therefore often forced to travel abroad to Jamaica or the US, but if they are unable to obtain visas, for example due to criminal convictions, then they are restricted to the eight-bed mental health unit at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town or being locked up at HMP Northward.

“I am delighted that we have received planning permission for this much-needed and long-awaited

facility,” Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said in a statement. “We urgently need a fit-for-purpose long-term facility to care for our people who suffer from mental illness. It is time to look after and treat our loved ones here on-island instead of sending them overseas, separated from loved ones for months and sometimes years.”

Securing planning approval for the residential unit, which can accommodate 54 patients, was relatively straightforward. Although there was one initial objection from a neighbouring farm owner, it was quickly withdrawn after it became clear that the proposed road widening for the 15-acre site off High Rock Drive would take place on crown land and not his own.

Toronto-based Montgomery Sisam Architects, which specialises in the design of mental health facilities, drew up the design plans for the facility, in conjunction with local firm DDL Studio, who presented their overall vision for the unit at the CPA hearing, outlining the key concept of rehabilitation.

“We want the people there to get involved, learn new skills and prepare them for re-integration in the community,” said Jonathan Ashton from DDL Studio. He hopes to encourage some agriculture on the fertile farmland, either growing vegetables or creating an orchard, which, if successful, could see produce being sold to the public.

The emphasis during the day at the facility will be getting the residents out of the nine cottages on the site, which can sleep up to six people, and getting them involved in activities or education and training, or making crafts for sale in the gift shop.

The biggest questions the CPA had for the architect was the potential impact of Cayman’s Doppler Radar System and the fact that a small part of the site fell inside the two exclusion zones established because of the radar activity generated. But Ashton explained that the cottages that fell in part of the zone were all 20 feet high, significantly below the 35.75-foot threshold for building in the first zone and the 45.6-foot limit in the second zone.

With the plans now set to move forward, Ashton said, “What’s great about this project is that it doesn’t exist in Cayman right now and I think it will benefit the country and the community. I think that’s why it has got the level of support that we have seen.”

