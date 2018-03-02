(CNS): Days before Governor Helen Kilpatrick departs the Cayman Islands after her 4½-year tour of duty here, she has called on the local government to address the lack of recognition of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights. Reflecting on her time here in her final official statement before she leaves, she made it clear that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office wants the government to adopt legislation in Cayman to prohibit discrimination against the LGBT community, saying that it was now time to recognise same-sex partnerships.

“The need for this legislation, and particularly the recognition of same sex-partnerships, is now pressing and I would urge the government to make progress on this legislation to advance the rights of LGBT members of the Cayman Islands community,” she said.

During her time here, the governor had played a small part in trying to promote LGBT rights and had taken part in a series of talks held by the law school which dealt with the legal rights of members of that community. On occasion she has publicly reaffirmed the position that the government must protect LGBT rights. However, she made almost no comment when a debate in the Legislative Assembly saw members directly attack the LGBT community.

Kilpatrick, who came to Cayman from the ministry of home affairs and had never worked as a diplomat before, has maintained a relatively low profile compared to previous governors and has enjoyed a very close relationship with the elected and administrative leaders throughout her posting. Reviewing her time in Cayman and what she saw as achievements, she thanked those she has worked with and singled out Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson as “special people”.

She noted that, as an accountant, it had “been a pleasure to see the Cayman Islands Government and statutory authorities make such huge improvements in financial reporting” while she was here. “To go from the situation when I arrived, where the majority of opinions were either qualified, adverse or disclaimed, to the current position, where thirty-one opinions were unqualified, only six not, and none at all disclaimed, is truly a remarkable achievement,” she said.

She said it had “been a tremendous privilege to be the first female governor”, and recalled one highlight when the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women was extended to the Cayman Islands.

However, she expressed her disappointment in the crime rate, as she admitted that, as governor, it was “one of my greatest responsibilities” to ensure the safety and security of the islands.

“It is therefore bitterly disappointing that crime is still far too high, particularly crimes involving drugs, guns and burglary,” she said, but commended the work of local law enforcement, who she said were seen as leaders in the overseas territories community.

Describing the governor’s job as interesting and varied, Kilpatrick said she had enjoyed it immensely, but she said it was sometimes misunderstood.

“Some people have the impression that we just go to cocktail parties — though I have been to quite a few — and others seem to think we are beavering away on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government against the interests of the Cayman Islands,” she said. “Neither of these impressions is remotely true. I said in my introductory speech to the Legislative Assembly that I committed to ‘well and truly serve the people of the Cayman Islands’. I can only hope I have achieved this.”

Kilpatrick is retiring from the British civil service after this position and she said she does not know what the next chapter will be.

“The variety of the work and the vibrancy of the beautiful Cayman Islands have spoiled me and I would not relish returning to cold, dark London on a full time basis. Something will come up,” she said.

“Although I have to leave, I am pleased that the Cayman Islands’ economy is thriving and the territory is visibly more prosperous than when I arrived. There are always further improvements that need to be made, for example in employment opportunities for Caymanians and in public education, but I know these are priorities for the government and that further progress will be made.”

She noted that preparations are underway for the arrival of the new Cayman Islands Governor, Anwar Choudhury. He will be arriving on 26 March with his wife Momina, two teenage daughters and a new baby girl.

