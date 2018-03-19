(CNS): The Cayman Islands gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 2.4% in the first nine months of 2017, an increase of 0.3% on the projected forecast. Officials from the Economics and Statistics Office showed economic activity was up across most sectors last year but it also led to price hikes and an inflation rate of 1.9%. Indicators show economic performance improved because of growth in construction, tourism, utilities and the financing and insurance sector, which alone grew by 1.2%. Government’s coffers also grew and there was an overall surplus of CI$115 million in the first nine months of 2017.

“The solid performance of the economy in the first three quarters of the year coupled with expectations of robust growth in the fourth quarter has resulted in an upward revision to the forecast for the year to 2.4% from 2.1%,” officials said.

The public purse benefited from the economic growth, with an increase in revenue of 1.8% as a result of the rise in domestic taxes on goods and services and financial services fees. But there was also an increase in government expenditure of 2.1% due to a sharp rise in capital spending. There was good news for government on the debt front, which fell to $464 million at the end of September from $498.7 million in September 2016.

The good news about a growing economy was tempered for some, however, because of an increase in the cost of living. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 1.9% in 2017 when compared to a year ago. Prices went up in most areas, with the cost of transport increasing by a whopping 4.9%, fuelled by airline costs, as well as a hike of 2.65% for housing and utilities.

