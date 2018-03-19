(CNS): Government is planning two major celebrations over the next 14 months to mark the diamond anniversaries of the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms and the country’s first Constitution. Premier Alden McLaughlin told the Legislative Assembly Friday that a small project team has been assembled to organise the events to celebrate and commemorate these historic anniversaries. Celebrations will begin in May to mark the 60-year anniversary of the Coat of Arms, which was established on 24 May 1958, both in Cayman and in the United Kingdom, with the Constitution celebrations taking place in July next year.

McLaughlin reflected on the history of the Coat of Arms, which was approved by the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly in 1957 with public input on its design. The Royal Warrant assigning “Armorial Ensigns for the Cayman Islands” was approved on 14 May 1958.

The original document displaying the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms was lost in a fire at the old government building in the 1970s, so Cayman’s London Office is arranging for two copies of the original document to be produced in the UK. One will then be displayed in the London office and the other at home in Cayman.

“Almost a year to the day of the assigning of our Coat of Arms, the House of Commons in the United Kingdom approved our first Constitution on 13 May 1959, and it was adopted by the Cayman Islands on 4 July 1959, ” McLaughlin said, noting that since then the Constitution has gone through a number of revisions, with the latest being in 2009. He explained the importance of the first Constitution, when Cayman ceased to be a dependency of Jamaica and became a Crown colony in its own right.

“It also recognised full suffrage, allowing women the right to vote and stand for election for the first time. The Constitution also allowed the Cayman Islands the ability to make and pass our own laws and thus helped to usher in many of the early laws on which we built our tourism and financial services industries. So in many ways the 1959 Constitution was the foundation on which the modern Cayman Islands was built,” he added.

McLaughlin stated that the Constitution was the first step toward political advancement for the Cayman Islands, returning some independence to legislators and establishing the Legislative Assembly. The first members in the body also made the decision to maintain a constitutional relationship with the United Kingdom.

The premier pointed out that in 2009, still suffering from the impact of the world economic crisis, the country was not in a position to hold the major celebration that such an anniversary of the Constitution deserved. “But we now have an opportunity with the 60th anniversary of the Constitution, and of the Coat of Arms, to not only celebrate our history but to educate our young people, and remind us older ones, of the importance of our Coat of Arms and our first Constitution.”

McLaughlin said government was now planning a near two-year programme of activities focused on engaging, educating, and inspiring young Caymanians, celebrating Cayman’s diversity, celebrating the islands’ colourful history and engendering national pride.

He said the celebrations would begin in the UK with a reception at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London marking the 60-year anniversary of the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Garter King of Arms Thomas Woodcock will speak at the reception, the premier said, adding, “Plans are to promote our links with the United Kingdom as well as tell the fantastic success story of the Cayman Islands.”

On 15 May, Michelin Star British Chef Claire Smythe will host a private Cayman bespoke lunch in London and share her experiences of the Cayman Islands.

The premier said the London Office is also working with the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands to take the anniversary celebrations to the Monaco Boat Show in September, given that the Cayman Islands flag dominates 70% of the super yachts in the world.

In addition, the Cayman government is planing to have a presence at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham at the end of September to promote Cayman’s part in the context of a Global Britain.

He said local celebrations will begin on 28 May, though he did not describe any of the details of the events, explaining that the local organising team would reveal all in the near future. But he said throughout the celebrations of the diamond anniversary of the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms and the first Constitution, there will be a programme of celebration and education about Cayman and its links to the UK.

Former speaker of the House Mary Lawrence will also be writing the history of the Legislative Assembly from its beginnings on 5 December 1831 at Pedro St James to today.

