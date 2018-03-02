(CNS): Government departments are still not reporting on the cash that is collected from taxpayers in their individual financial and management accounts. Although civil service management and even the Public Accounts Committee has been congratulating financial officers and their teams of government accountants for finally submitting their financials on time and reaching clean audit opinions, they still fall short on the bigger picture. The accountant general, the financial secretary and the audit office told PAC last week that revenue collection, particularly coercive revenue, remains completely absent from core government books.

Auditor General Sue Winspear explained to PAC during the most recent hearing that the only place where people can see what is known as executive income is via the entire public sector accounts, which is not verified. “The civil service management cannot attest to the controls around that coercive revenue to assure us of its completeness,” she said.

Although many ministries, portfolios, authorities and government companies collect fees and taxes, none of that is recorded in the accounts submitted for audit, even if they are largely receiving clean audits.

The lack of accounting for the money government collects means there is no public accountability or transparency over what each individual entity collected in a given year in the financial reports, or how it was collected and whether what it collected was all that it was due.

None of the cash collected by government departments — including customs duty at the finance ministry, immigration fees in the ministry of labour and planning or driver related fees at the commerce ministry — are entered into the individual annual financial reports. This means that the public never gets to see how much tax each ministry collected from the people through their various departments.

Accountant General Matthew Tibbetts explained that there are two different accounting layers in the ministries, split between entity and executive levels, and the audits are only covering a portion of each public authority at the entity level. And because coercive revenue is included in the executive level, how much revenue was collected by each relevant ministry, authority or company is simply not audited.

“We have a situation where each ministry is collecting coercive revenue individually but the audit is actually conducted at the entity level… which means we can get a clean opinion on the entity level but that doesn’t mean that the coercive revenue that they collect is accurate… or complete,” Tibbetts said. “So we have a situation where a ministry is getting a clean opinion but only for a portion of their books.”

He said that consideration had been given to merging the executive and entity books, making the entities responsible for the entire books, but the concern was that during any transition, the ministries and portfolios would revert back to qualified or even adverse opinions after getting clean ones.

“We want to work with CFOs this year to get them to a position so that the executive books will get a clean opinion as well,” he said. “We don’t want a situation where it appears to the public we are going backwards.”

Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson said the revenue shown on the books of ministries is what they get from Cabinet for what government wants them to do, but the fees, for example for land surveys, are not on the relevant ministry’s books. Jefferson said this absence of coercive revenue reporting means that financial officers are not focused on this area and are instead focusing on getting a clean audit on the entity level accounts.

“To be blunt… we in finance do not believe that the same level of care for accounting for executive transactions exists at the same level of care for the executive transactions as they want to get a clean opinion on the entity,” he warned.

Jefferson said that the ministries had to become responsible for their coercive revenue and begin to show same level of care for those books to get the clean opinion across the board.

See the opening session of the most recent PAC hearing on CIGTV below:

Category: Government Finance, Government oversight, Politics