Cash security robbed at fast-food restaurant
(CNS): Security staff collecting cash from Wendy’s in Savannah were robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday night. The RCIPS said that just before 11:40pm yesterday police officers were called to the scene following a report that the guards in a security van had been approached by two armed men with their faces covered. The robbers demanded that the security officers hand over the bag containing the money and also took a black knapsack from one of the officers.
The culprits, who were said to be about 5’7”, of slim build with a dark complexion, then fled on foot from the location along Astral Way toward the Savannah United Church with the undisclosed amount of cash. The robbers were wearing black shirts and light-coloured pants with cloths covering their faces.
Police did not offer details on the guns the men were carrying but said no shots were fired in the incident and no one was injured. The case is now under police investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 649-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
I know things have moved on, and not for the better, but never in my entire life have I experienced so much crime on a daily basis in such a small place as this island. I loved this beautiful island since the day I stepped on it’s soil in 1980. The glorious weather, the beautiful clean beaches and the wonderful Caymanian people, and more importantly, the very little crime. What has happened here?? Is it a sudden lack of education that these people don’t know right from wrong? Is it a lack of parenting skills? A lack of apprenticeship opportunities leading to employment so that robbery is not an option? Or maybe too easy immigration control bringing in all the undesirables from neighbouring islands. I really hope the new Governor has the power to get this island back as it was……..a desirable place to live once again!
It’s certainly going to be a tall order for this gentleman to pull this place into shape. I would advise round up all the non Caymanians walking the streets who are obviously not working and put them on the next available flight to wherever they came from to start………that’s half the population gone! Any home grown Caymanian with any serious convictions under his belt and not in gainful occupation should have a curfew on his time out on the streets at night because he’s up to no good. Any future criminal convictions of any serious crime should carry the highest possible time of incarceration. We need a deterant to get this scum off the streets and preferably off this island.
Savannah. Sheesh. Build a wall around that place.
This was bound to happen eventually because the guard collecting the cash is always alone.
Saying they have “dark complexion” is as useful as saying they have two legs and two arms.
They was black. There I said it.
Go back to school. They WERE.
That narrows it down
Another day another armed robbery.
Wow, I am so thankful that Alden promised to reduce gun crime by 60%.
Just think, if he hadn’t done this, they might have gotten Burger King as well.
I noticed Alden’s mannerisms during his speech while they invested the new Governor.
He appeared uncomfortable and as usual insincere.
If Mr. Choudhury is half the man I think he is, he smelled the BS from a long way away.
As far as being a Muslim is concerned, I reckon we should measure him on his integrity, not his religion.
I must admit, I was skeptical, but I heard the man speak. He seems straight.
Mr. Choudhury, welcome to the Cayman Islands.
As long as the guards are unarmed they will be sitting ducks…………….
A daily robbery here in Grand Cayman now. Officially, an unsafe place to live for many people. Travel advisories for visitors is not far off .
This is what happens when you arm security couriers with sticks and send them to a gunfight. Literally.
