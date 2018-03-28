Cash security robbed at fast-food restaurant

(CNS): Security staff collecting cash from Wendy’s in Savannah were robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday night. The RCIPS said that just before 11:40pm yesterday police officers were called to the scene following a report that the guards in a security van had been approached by two armed men with their faces covered. The robbers demanded that the security officers hand over the bag containing the money and also took a black knapsack from one of the officers.

The culprits, who were said to be about 5’7”, of slim build with a dark complexion, then fled on foot from the location along Astral Way toward the Savannah United Church with the undisclosed amount of cash. The robbers were wearing black shirts and light-coloured pants with cloths covering their faces.

Police did not offer details on the guns the men were carrying but said no shots were fired in the incident and no one was injured. The case is now under police investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 649-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police