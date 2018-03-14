BT man arrested after early morning punch-up

(CNS): One man landed in hospital with a broken jaw while a second was arrested after an altercation early Tuesday morning in Bodden Town between two men from the district. At around 2:15am on 13 March police officers on mobile patrol in the area were dispatched to the scene of the punch-up at an address on Sea View Road between the two men, who are known to each other. The man who was punched in the jaw was taken to hospital where he learned it was broken.

His 22-year-old assailant was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH before he was released on police bail.

Category: Crime, Police