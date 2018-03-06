(CNS): The independent member for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, has called on leaders across the Commonwealth to support the creation of council to closely monitor the impact of climate change on member states to help prepare and mitigate for future challenges. Bryan has been in London over the last week representing Cayman at the first Commonwealth Parliamentarians’ Forum in London, where he joined forces with CPA Youth Delegate Fabian Frizell to spearhead the initiative as a way of consolidating resources and expertise to help member states navigate future natural disasters.

Despite being a novice politician, Bryan secured the support of 22 of the 25 countries attending the conference for his proposal, as well as the backing of UK government representatives and British Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Delegates from as far afield as Cameroon and New Zealand as well as regional countries such as Jamaica and Guyana have signed the promissory note drawn up by Bryan agreeing to lobby their own leaders to present the case at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April.

“Climate change and its effect are real,” Bryan said. “In order for us to limit any negative impact, we, the Commonwealth states, need to be ahead of the game in respect to information surrounding climate change. I believe this council can do just that.”

Speaking to CNS from London, Bryan said that the Cayman Islands are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels caused by climate change but there is very little up-to-date research and data available to tell us how the coastline is being impacted, what we can expect from storm surge in future and how we should be changing local building codes and environmental protections to help mitigate the worst impacts of coastal erosion.

“There is not enough being done locally to address this issue and as a low-lying country we will be impacted by rising sea levels. But I recognise the need for more resources, so I brought up the issue here at the Commonwealth meeting to garner wide support,” he said and pointed out that all of the member states were challenged by limited resources and data and coming together could help.

“The concept of a council would be beneficial to Cayman as well as the wider Commonwealth,” he said. “The intention is not to criticise the Cayman government for not doing enough but to recognise that together a council can do more for everyone by pooling resources and expertise,” he added.

When he attended the forum, Corbyn, the Labour leader, said he believed “the idea of a council of the commonwealth promoting the climate change issue, as well as the disaster relief from hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, volcanoes, and all those things that unfortunately do happen, would be a great initiative”.

According to Bryan’s proposal, the council’s responsibilities would encompass the collection of data, monitoring and tracking of natural disasters and natural catastrophic events, connected to or caused by climate change. The aim is to raise awareness and assist with the preparedness and avoidance of natural disasters affecting Commonwealth members.

Most Commonwealth nations are impacted in one shape or form by hurricanes, tropical storms, earthquakes, rising water levels, flooding, temperature changes, tsunami, ocean acidification, monsoons and droughts. The council could advocate for a collective approach to understand the impact of these events.

The countries that signed are: St. Lucia, Fiji, Jamaica, Kenya, UK, Cameroon, Zambia, Malawi, Nigeria, Ski Lanka, Ghana, Kiribati, Cayman Islands, Seychelles, India, Gambia, New Zealand, Malta, Canada,

Guyana, and Nauru.

Bryan attended the conference with his legislative colleague and government back-bencher David Wight, who also signed the promissory documents.

