(CNS): The Balboa Beach tourist facility along the harbour front in George Town has stirred up further controversy after developers recently covered the ironshore at the location with non-beach sand. The tourist spot where the owners have been charging cruise passengers for beach chairs and umbrellas, also offering car hire, selling tours and other services, has raised controversies for some time over potential planning infractions. Further environmental concerns have now also been raised as the imported sand could pose a threat to the marine environment.

Chris Johnson, the owner of adjoining land who is behind the sidewalk enhancements in the area, is livid over what he believes are the constant breaches of planning laws and regulations surrounding the project.

However, a spokesperson for Kel Thompson, the owner and developer of Balboa Beach, has denied all wrongdoing and claims the project is consistent with the ongoing initiative to beautify the George Town Harbour and make the area more pedestrian friendly.

Nevertheless, the Department of Environment has confirmed that it raised concerns with planning about the sand, which is not from the beach, that has been placed on the ironshore because it will be washed into the sea, contaminating the water.

CNS contacted the planning department about the issue earlier this week but we have still not received a response, despite the continuing concerns about the development.

Johnson, who has filed an appeal about the entire project, told CNS that he was “astonished” with the continued issues while an appeal against “his ludicrous development remains outstanding”, as he accused the developer of breaching planning and other related legislations.

“He has removed ironshore and brought in sand on several occasions without permission of the DoE, Johnson said, adding that he was forced to remove an illegal fence to cordon off the property so he could charge tourists for access to the shore.

“He also cordoned off the swimming area in the sea with floats without permission of the Port Authority. There is also no planning permission for the concrete blocks he has built on the ironshore, which are a hazard to all who may enter, and the setbacks of the building breach all known regulations, including a section of the sidewalk partially built on government property.”

Johnson also raised questions about the car park, which he contests was improperly built and is now being used for renting cars. “This car park is a danger to all that pass and an accident is just waiting to happen,” he said, as he called on the authorities to do something.

Meanwhile the spokesperson for Balboa Beach disagreed, stating, despite the attorney general’s assertions last year that there was an error in law when the CPA granted planning permission, that “it has never been proven that there were any breaches of the Planning Law” regarding the project.

“This is a matter which is currently being litigated by the adjacent land owner who has lodged an appeal,” the spokesperson said.

“We can assure you that the continued usage of this property, which has been owned and used by the same family for over seven decades, is consistent with sound environmental practice. This property has been used for launching and docking boats for most of this period, and the records, including those in the Land Information System, reflect this,” the Balboa owners told CNS.

They also stated that in developing the property they have captured all of the water, which previously, together with all the grease and oil from the road, ran into the ocean. “On our own accord, we took steps resulting in this runoff from the public road now being captured on our property and disposed of in a manner that without doubt results in greater preservation of the marine environment.”

The spokesperson also claimed that, following a recent visit, the DoE had “failed to find that our activities were posing any threat or harm to the environment” — point dispute by a DoE official, who said concerns had been raised with planning about the quality of the sand that will be washing into the ocean.

Save Cayman, a local green organisation, also noted concerns over this type of coastal development. Having registered their concerns with the DoE, they said they learned it was another planning compliance matter.

“We note that prior to the ‘after the fact’ planning approval the NRA and DoE had registered concerns about the development,” the NGO stated. “We take this time to point out that the enforcement of our legislation and the need for a sustainable development plan is vital to prevent irresponsible development as well as to preserve and properly utilise our limited natural resources.”

Category: Local News