(CNS): The new Cayman Islands governor, Anwar Choudhury, has said that his first duty on taking up office is security. But the new UK representative also pointed to human rights and the environment as other key issues he will be turning his attention to, as well as helping to protect Cayman’s financial services sector. Choudhury arrived in Cayman today, carrying his three-month-old daughter, Emilia, in his arms, as he was greeted by government officials and dignitaries.

Soon after his arrival at Owen Roberts International Airport the governor was taken to the Legislative Assembly, where he was officially welcomed by House Speaker McKeeva Bush, affirmed into office and heard short welcome addresses from Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson about the hopes for his tenure.

In his acceptance speech and first public address in Cayman, Choudhury set out his priorities and accepted that it was the responsibility of the governor’s office to keep the islands safe.

“We see examples from around this region where a breakdown in law and order has led to serious consequences for the social and economic stability of other states. We must not let this happen here,” he said.

“Security needs professional staff and adequate resourcing and we need to work together with the UK and partners in the region to ensure that we are keeping pace with the criminal and external threats that seek to undermine our way of life,” the governor said, adding that he hoped the National Security Council, which he will now chair, would be holding a meeting as soon as possible.

Choudhury also pointed to his aim to protect the interests of the financial services sector, an industry where he said he started his own career before entering public service.

But he also said that human rights would be “a priority area” for him, as he spoke about his efforts trying to uphold people’s rights and strive for equality and tolerance during his time with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

“I know that some aspects are sensitive in Cayman but my compass on rights issues will always be the law and I will defend the rights of all groups of people here regardless of their race, colour, religion, gender, disability or sexual orientation,” he stated, saying that he was looking forward to working closely with the Human Rights Commission.

Although the environment is outside his direct area of responsibility, Choudhury said he hoped to work closely with the government to “keep the Cayman Islands as a place of beauty and a home to the diverse marine life and endemic species that are found here”.

Referring to comments in the local press about him being the first-ever Muslim governor, Choudhury said he did not see it that way. “I am first and foremost Her Majesty’s governor and your governor. I am honoured to have been appointed and to have the chance to serve you,” he added.

Along with his infant daughter, Choudhury has arrived with his wife, Momina, and teenage daughters, Amani and Ambreene. His eldest son, who works in the financial services sector in London, may also join the family here later.

The governor and his family now begin a whirlwind of events, where he will be welcomed by the people of Cayman, including a special welcome event at Pedro Castle Monday evening.

Category: Local News