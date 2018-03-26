Airbnb to boost CaymanKind

(CNS): Cayman Islands Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has said that a deal with the international online home-sharing accommodation platform, Airbnb, will boost the concept of CaymanKind and help more Caymanians benefit from the growing tourism product, while ensuring local rentors are following the law. Many property owners are using Airbnb to advertise condos and rooms in private homes, which Kirkconnell said brings the tourism product back to its historic roots of Caymanians renting directly to visitors.

Although there have been some reports of rentors not registering with the Department of Tourism, following the rules or paying property tax, the minister said that this was not common and the tourism tax take was up as room inventory increases and air arrivals grow.

He said that as part of the deal Airbnb will require rentors using the site to have a local hotel licence and it will direct them to the rules they need to follow. But the site will also share data with the DoT and promote the Cayman Islands.

Kirkconnell said there was a growing number of guest houses and smaller rentors among the more than 6,200 beds in the local inventory, as Airbnb helps fuel the tourism market here. He said it was also providing a way to allow small entrepreneurs and home owners to take advantage of the increase in visitors to Cayman.

A memorandum of understanding was signed last week at a press conference (to which CNS was not invited, so we were unable to ask questions), where Tourism Director Rosa Harris and Carloz Munoz, Airbnb’s policy manager for the region, signed the deal.

Munoz said the MOU would help bring in even more guests to Cayman through the platform. Noting that the site already has around 470 Cayman Islands listings, through which more than 8,600 people have come to stay in Cayman over the last year, he also said that around 5,800 Caymanians have used Airbnb to find accommodation overseas and to take domestic breaks here.

The popularity of Airbnb is bound to help boost the current record-breaking tourism numbers, and while the platform continues to be extremely popular and successful, it has come in for some criticisms. The ease with which the platform allows property owners in very popular and expensive cities and destinations to turn spare rooms and small apartments into money-making enterprises also drives locals out of their towns. US cities such as New York and popular tourism destinations like Venice have seen rents pushed higher and higher as the long-term rental inventory shrinks.

