ACC charges four more in bribery case

(CNS): Four more people have been charged with various corruption related offences as the Anti-Corruption Commission presses ahead with its case relating to a scandal surrounding tests administered by the immigration department. Three Cayman Islands public officers — Marcus Alexander (43), Kathy-Ann Forbes (44), and Carlos Robinson (43), who are believed to all work for immigration — and Carolin Nixon Lopez (35) will appear in Summary Court on 10 April alongside the three people charged yesterday.

The four people are charged with numerous corruption-related offences that go back to 2015, part of the ongoing inquiry in which 13 people have been arrested over the last year.

Alexander, from Prospect, has been charged with 12 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government, contrary to s.11(1)(a) and s.52 of the Anti-Corruption Law (2014 Revision); four counts of conspiracy to commit breach of trust, contrary to s.13 and s.52 of the law; three counts of breach of trust, contrary to s.13 of the law; and one count of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage (taking a bribe), contrary to s.20(4) of the law.

Forbes, from Frank Sound, has been charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government and one count of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage. Robinson, from Northward, has been charged with eight counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government, and one count of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage.

Nixon Lopez, a Honduran woman living in the West Bay area, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government.

No other details have been supplied by officials as they stated the case was ongoing.

Category: Crime