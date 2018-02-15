(CNS): Police officers investigating the death of a visitor on Monday at Spotts Beach are calling for witnesses to come forward. Police said they are interested in speaking with anyone who saw him enter the sea or swimming in the area before his body was pulled from the water. Anyone with any information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. The man was was found unresponsive out in the water on 12 February, at around 12:4opm.

Category: Local News