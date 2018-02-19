Will Smith’s advice on taxes: Pay them!

(CNS): “Pay your taxes,” Hollywood legend Will Smith advised Cayman Islands hedge fund professionals at the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit this month. Reflecting on the very early days of his career after his first hit records when he fell foul of the US tax authorities, leaving the ‘Fresh Prince’ flat broke again, Smith told the gathering, typically more concerned with eliminating tax through offshore vehicles, that the one thing worse than having no money was having money and then seeing the IRS take it.

Between the age of 17 and 19, while still in high school, Smith earned $2.6 million from his early rap music hits, but his “recklessness” and disregard for the tax code saw that bank balance quickly disappear.

“I didn’t forget to pay the IRS, but I did neglect to send them their part,” Smith told the laughing audience at the Kimpton Seafire resort. “You’ve all heard a lot of financial advice today, but this is the big one: Pay your taxes or the IRS will take your stuff!” he said.

Interviewed by Chris Duggan, Vice President of Dart Enterprises Ltd, a major sponsor for the 2-day conference, Smith said he was compelled to find another way to earn money, as a lack of album sales meant the record company wasn’t looking to make another one.

Smith said he took to hanging around at the Arsenio Hall Show, standing outside every day. A chance meeting there with NBC music executive Benny Medina, described as the real life Fresh Prince of Bel Air, who would go on to be Smith’s manager, as well as other stars like Jennifer Lopez, resulted in a fortuitous invitation to legendary music producer Quincy Jones’ birthday party.

At the party, Smith got the chance to audition for the lead role in a TV show that Medina and Jones were working on. Despite having no acting experience, everyone loved his reading and six weeks later Smith was shooting The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, which would make him a household name and put him on the path to movie stardom.

Turning 50 this year, Smith reminisced about the movie Independence Day, which was his first real big time success, he recalled a 3:00am call from his father, who had just woken up on the East Coast and seen the news of the box office sales which would propel his son into the ranks of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

“Remember I told you there’s no such thing as luck,” his father told him. “Well that’s bullshit. You are the luckiest MF I know.”

Smith also fondly remembered his churchgoing grandmother, who, years before he hit the big time, once found his rap book, full of street language, and made an entry saying, “Dear Willard. Truly intelligent people do not need to use these words.”

Driven by the desire to make his grandmother proud, Smith was making rap records without swear words at the height of hip hop group N.W.A.’s fame.

“The heat I took for being soft and corny was nothing to having my grandma upset, so I was aggressive in defending the idea of trying to improve lives with my music,” Smith said.

That thread continued throughout his life and influenced how he would choose his roles in future films, culminating in The Pursuit of Happiness, where he played a single father opposite his son Jaden. “My mission statement has always been to improve lives. I always want to have that messaging component,” he said.

Smith’s appearance at the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit brought the two-day conference to a close and followed past years of bringing celebrities to Cayman, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Al Pacino.

The more serious business of deliberating the state of global economic investment markets and the role of Cayman Islands funds had this year been focused on the rise of technology and in particular artificial intelligence, which last year became one of the biggest trends for the international finance community.

In a throwback to Will Smith’s 2004 hit movie I, Robot, the conference featured an interview with an incredibly lifelike robot named Sophia.

Developed by Hong Kong based firm Hanson Robotics, Sophia was activated in 2015 and as well as being able to respond with speech, including some funny quips and quite sophisticated language, she has over 60 facial expressions. The interview conducted by KPMG’s Jon Cohen was a high point in the conference.

Artificial intelligence is expected to grow into a $100 billion plus industry within the next seven years and its future will potentially see the majority of human jobs replaced by machines.

While near term applications such as driverless cars and improvements in search machine algorithms are happening right now, some experts believe the future of AI is fraught with danger and the risk of human extinction as the machines eventually get cleverer and smarter than we are – a scenario notably played out in Hollywood blockbusters like The Terminator and I, Robot.

The rumors are true. I took my first steps today at #CES2018 with legs provided by DRC-Hubo. One small step for me – one giant leap for robotkind. https://t.co/ADQWsz1Zyr — Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) January 8, 2018

