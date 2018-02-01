Watson ordered to hand over $900k
(CNS): Canover Watson has been ordered to pay CI$925,000 to the Cayman authorities by a Grand Court judge under the Proceeds of Crime Law. Following a brief hearing on Thursday morning, the former chair of the Health Services Authority, who was convicted of fraud and corruption offences in relation to the CarePay scandal, was told he had six months to hand over more than US$1 million based on his part in the crime and his ability to pay.
The sum had been offered by Watson, a former senior accountant and businessman, based on the amount he said he was able to raise. The crown opted to accept the amount and made no challenge to the sum or any indication that prosecutors intended to try to trace more funds based on assets that he may have overseas.
Watson, once a prominent local leader who was also involved in local politics, was found to be liable to the tune of more than CI$5.5 million along with his co-conspirators in the scandal, in which the hospital was essentially conned into a fraudulent and inappropriate payment and verification system.
The CarePay service never really worked in the way intended or solved the hospital’s long-standing bad debt problem but prosecutors say it made Canover Watson, his business partner Jeff Webb and possibly others who were never charged rich.
Webb has still not answered the charges he faces in Cayman because of his part in the FIFA scandal. He has admitted conspiracy charges and remains on bail in the US awaiting sentence some three years after the scandal broke. It is still not clear whether or not Webb will be deported back to Cayman once he has served any sentence that may be imposed, as he is married to a US citizen. Nor is it clear whether the Cayman authorities will seek to extradite Webb for the charges against him in the CarePay case.
Meanwhile, Watson, Webb and former CIFA executive Bruce Blake remain under investigation regarding an alleged local fraud surrounding the local football body. No charges have been brought in that probe, which is understood to be ongoing.
Read the article folks….more $$ to come to the crown.
A pittance compared to what they stole
Should have to pay it all back plus interest for good measure
Well after all he did have friends in high places that he didn’t rat on…still waiting for an ex politico to answer for this.
There should be a clause in the agreement that his assets can be seized in the future if it is later found that he did not declare all of his assets locally or overseas.
Let that be a lesson to all you kids. Steal $3,000,000 and all you have to pay back is 1/3, spend a few months away and get out with $2,100,000. Not a bad life…Cayman Kind
Suspect when he gets out he will be living quite well…
And do not forget he still has the CIFA/FIFA funds to go along with this.
Not bad?
Tek ya licks!!
So he stole $5.5 million dollars from Carepay and now he is ordered to return $900K, so he is $4.6 million in the “good” for a 7 year sentence or $ 657K per year, $55K per month. And they say crime do not pay!!!!
What a joke. Justice in the Cayman Islands…
No effort to seize property overseas????? So does that mean that the moral of this story is that one should cultivate friends in high places and move stolen property off island?
