Watson ordered to hand over $900k

(CNS): Canover Watson has been ordered to pay CI$925,000 to the Cayman authorities by a Grand Court judge under the Proceeds of Crime Law. Following a brief hearing on Thursday morning, the former chair of the Health Services Authority, who was convicted of fraud and corruption offences in relation to the CarePay scandal, was told he had six months to hand over more than US$1 million based on his part in the crime and his ability to pay.

The sum had been offered by Watson, a former senior accountant and businessman, based on the amount he said he was able to raise. The crown opted to accept the amount and made no challenge to the sum or any indication that prosecutors intended to try to trace more funds based on assets that he may have overseas.

Watson, once a prominent local leader who was also involved in local politics, was found to be liable to the tune of more than CI$5.5 million along with his co-conspirators in the scandal, in which the hospital was essentially conned into a fraudulent and inappropriate payment and verification system.

The CarePay service never really worked in the way intended or solved the hospital’s long-standing bad debt problem but prosecutors say it made Canover Watson, his business partner Jeff Webb and possibly others who were never charged rich.

Webb has still not answered the charges he faces in Cayman because of his part in the FIFA scandal. He has admitted conspiracy charges and remains on bail in the US awaiting sentence some three years after the scandal broke. It is still not clear whether or not Webb will be deported back to Cayman once he has served any sentence that may be imposed, as he is married to a US citizen. Nor is it clear whether the Cayman authorities will seek to extradite Webb for the charges against him in the CarePay case.

Meanwhile, Watson, Webb and former CIFA executive Bruce Blake remain under investigation regarding an alleged local fraud surrounding the local football body. No charges have been brought in that probe, which is understood to be ongoing.

