Watler admits killing boyfriend

(CNS): Brianna Michelle Watler (25) has admitted killing her boyfriend, Azzan Sherieff (23), during a fight last September in North Side, where the couple lived. Watler pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter when the charge was put to her in Grand Court Friday. Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryll Richards QC told the court that the crown was willing to accept the plea as there was significant evidence of provocation at the scene of the killing.

The country’s leading prosecutor said Watler had sustained a number of injuries, which police witnessed when they came to the scene of the fatal stabbing. Forensic evidence also supported the account that Watler gave when she was interviewed about what appears to have been a very violent domestic dispute. Sitting in the dock as Richards explained the case, Watler cried silently before a sentencing hearing was fixed and she was remanded in custody.

Watler will now be sentenced on 19 April, when the details of the case will be laid out by the crown and submissions about the sentence made on Watler’s behalf.

Category: Courts, Crime