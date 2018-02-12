Visitor drowns off Spotts beach

(CNS): A 65-year-old man who was visiting Cayman from the US was found unresponsive out in the water off Spotts Beach today and is believed to have drowned. At around 12:40pm Monday police and other emergency personnel were called to the scene at the popular beach on the edge of George Town. Although the police, paramedics and other members of the public made attempts to revive the man, he was pronounced dead at 1:31pm by the on-duty A&E doctor at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

Category: Local News