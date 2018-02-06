Victim hides from half naked intruder

(CNS): A West Bay woman locked herself in her bedroom in the early hours of Sunday morning to hide from a half-naked intruder who broke into her home. The woman was not physically harmed during the incident and nothing was taken, but police investigating the incident are urging all residents to exercise caution and ensure that all doors and windows are locked, especially at nights and when leaving home. The intruder, who was wearing only green shorts, was described as being short with a dark complexion.

The woman reported the intruder to police around 3:00am on Sunday morning after she had locked herself in her bedroom. The man reportedly departed after a few minutes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police