(CNS): A 60-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States drowned off Rum Point in North Side yesterday when he got caught in a difficult current, according to police reports. The man was snorkelling with a friend in the afternoon when both men were caught in a current. As the current picked up, they experienced difficulties swimming and were carried further out to sea. Having lost sight of the victim, his friend made it back to shore and raised the alarm.

Police and other emergency services were called around 3:25pm to the location. A fire officer found the man unresponsive in the water and pulled him ashore, where first aid was administered. He was then taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This was the second incident yesterday where a visitor was lost at sea while swimming. A 65-year-old man also visiting Cayman from the US drowned in the water off Spotts Beach around lunchtime, Monday.

