US visitor dies after snorkelling trip
(CNS): A 72-year-old man from the United Stated died yesterday after snorkelling off Seven Mile Public Beach, police have said. Just after 12:15pm Monday emergency services responded to a report that a man had experienced difficulties in the sea and had been brought ashore by members of the public, who were administering CPR. When the medics arrived, they continued the CPR. The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Category: Local News
Why oh why oh why does it have to be such a secret where he died? Why?
What is the difference ghoul?
Another casualty again on the beach. I guess snorkelling isn’t such a leisurely activity as one might think. My condolences to this poor gentleman family. So sad.
RIP.
So sad. Condolences to all.
1
