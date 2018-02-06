US visitor dies after snorkelling trip

(CNS): A 72-year-old man from the United Stated died yesterday after snorkelling off Seven Mile Public Beach, police have said. Just after 12:15pm Monday emergency services responded to a report that a man had experienced difficulties in the sea and had been brought ashore by members of the public, who were administering CPR. When the medics arrived, they continued the CPR. The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Category: Local News