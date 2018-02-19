Two more Honda Civics stolen from George Town

(CNS): Car thieves made off with a pair of their favourite model of vehicle over the weekend when another two Honda Civics were stolen from residential areas around George Town. The first car was reported stolen in the early hours of Saturday morning. The owner of a 1998 green Honda Civic, registration #182 625 found it had been stolen from a residence off Marina Drive in Prospect around 4am. The car, which is heavily tinted with a black lip cover on the front bumper, was last seen on Friday evening.

Then on Sunday thieves made off with a 1996 silver Honda Civic, registration #Q0892 from Templeton Street in the heart of George Town. It was last seen at 9:30pm on Saturday, 17 February.

Anyone with information about the cars is asked to call 9-1-1 or a local police station. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

