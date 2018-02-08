Two arrested over gun after West Bay raid

(CNS): Police have arrested a 37-year-old man from George Town and a 23-year-old woman from West Bay over a loaded firearm following two raids in Safehaven and Watercourse Road, West Bay. The man has also been arrested for possession of cocaine. Officers said they are still investigating the case, which began with an operation yesterday at an address in the Safehaven Drive, where the loaded firearm was recovered. A second operation in the Watercourse Road area led to the recovery of a small plastic container containing what was believed to be cocaine.

The man was arrested at the Watercourse Road address on suspicion of possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm which police revealed was a .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition. The woman was arrested later on suspicion also on possession of an unlicensed firearm. They both remain in police custody.

Category: Crime, Police