Three car fires trigger two police probes

(CNS): Emergency services responded to three separate car fires on Wednesday between the early hours of the morning and just after lunch across three different districts. Police said it does not appear that the vehicle blazes were linked. The fire, in which a nearby building was also slightly damaged, happened in a parking lot on School Road, George Town, at around 3am. It was quickly confirmed to have been caused by an electrical fault. However, officers are now investigating the other two.

The first of the unexplained fires was reported at around 1:20am Wednesday on Kris Anderson Way in Bodden Town and the second took place on Josephs Drive in West Bay around 12:30 yesterday afternoon. No one was hurt and no property was damaged in either of those fires, which were quickly extinguished by fire crews.

The police are asking anyone who may have witnessed either the Bodden Town or West Bay fires or has any related information to contact their local police station. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

