Suspect charged after WB gun and drug bust

(CNS): A 37-year-old man from George Town was expected in court Monday after police charged him with the possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, plus possession and consumption of cocaine. The man was arrested following police raids on 7 February at two West Bay addresses, where a .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition as well as drugs were found by police. A 23-year-old woman from West Bay had also been arrested in connection with the gun but there is no indication from police that she has been charged.

