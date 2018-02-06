Suspect arrested over sex assault at Smith Cove

(CNS): Police have begun an investigation into what may have been a series of sex offences committed at Smith Barcadere (aka Smith Cove) in South Sound on Sunday evening, 4 February. A 51-year-old man was tracked down and arrested by police following reports that he assaulted at least one young girl in the water at the popular beach spot. Police said they received a report that a man had inappropriately touched at least one young victim while in the water but he left the scene on foot before police arrived.

Police are also conducting inquiries about other potential assaults on young people at the same location. The George Town man was quickly located by officers and arrested on suspicion of indecent assault on a female. He is currently in police custody while inquiries continue.

The case is currently under investigation by officers from the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) and all safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victims. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the MASH at 946-9185 or via George Town Police Station on 949 4222.

