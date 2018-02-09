Sugar glider couple escape conviction

(CNS): Jimel McLean and Sabrina Walton walked away from court Thursday with a conditional discharge in relation to charges of importing a live animal. Even though they brought in a sugar glider, which is an alien species, without a licence, the crown opted to take a “pragmatic approach” to the case against the couple, who were described as passionate animal lovers, and pressed ahead with lesser charges, leaving the more serious allegations on file. The court heard this was down to technical issues relating to the law and questions of abuse of process following their arrest.

The magistrate in the case noted the dangers of people bringing in animals that could threaten Cayman’s indigenous flora and fauna, but after hearing all of the facts in the case, he accepted the basis of plea and opted not to record a conviction.

The plea deal negotiated by the couple through their attorneys and the decision by the crown to accept the pleas to the lesser charge of importing a live animal, as opposed to importing an alien species, presented the court with a significant difference.

The maximum penalty for importing a live animal without a licence is $500 or six months in jail, while importing an alien species carries a top penalty of a whopping $500,000 fine or four years in jail, which the magistrate said reflected the serious regard legislators have for the threat from invasive species.

However, the court heard that in this case Walton had bought the sugar glider in a pet shop in Miami on impulse just before the couple were to fly home to Cayman. She carried the animal in a specially designed cage and did not conceal the sugar glider because, her attorney argued, at that point they were unaware that they needed a licence. The animal was also shown to security before McLean and Walton boarded the flight.

However, just before the Cayman Airways flight touched down, the sugar glider managed to escape from its carry-cage and was said to have cause havoc and panic on the plane. Realising what had happened, Walton immediately recovered the animal and this time placed it in her pocket. Customs and agriculture officers were alerted by the CAL crew and the couple were arrested at the airport as a result of the missing licence.

Lawyers representing the couple both argued that this was a regulatory, not a criminal, offence and they had accepted responsibility for their mistake in not checking the need to have a licence for the sugar glider’s importation.

On arriving home, they had been arrested and detained at the Fairbanks Detention Centre for 24 hours but had cooperated with the authorities. When they were released, they were given the impression by the animal officer from the Department of Agriculture that there would be no prosecution as they were given a warning.

When they were charged and learned they were still going to be prosecuted, they were willing to accept the lesser offence but were concerned about the full day of detention and that they had already been warned, leading them to believe that they would not be prosecuted.

Their lawyers advised the crown that the couple would plead guilty to the importation of a live animal if the crown was willing to drop the more serious offence, thereby avoiding trial and a potential abuse of process application.

Taking what was said to be a pragmatic approach, the crown accepted the deal in the public interest to save money while also avoiding questions over the legal definition of what an alien species is.

The couple’s lawyers said they were both devastated over what had happened, especially as the animal had to be euthanized because they had failed to research the local law. The court heard that neither McLean nor Walton have any previous convictions and they are both law-abiding citizens who are also huge animal lovers. They were described as being very upset by the entire episode, which had been compounded by the attacks they have sustained on social media as the case had attracted a great deal of attention.

“The public had taken a peculiar interest in the case,” said Richard Barton, who was representing McLean. He and Nick Dixie, who was representing Walton, argued that they were two people who had made a mistake and accepted the responsibility for that mistake.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats, who ultimately decide not to record a conviction against the couple, ordered them to pay $200 each in court costs. He said it was not surprising that there had been public interest since initially they faced much more serious charges. The sugar glider was an alien species and there had been very concerning reports in the local press about the eco-damage this particular animal could do to parrots.

It was important, he said, that the issues were aired and discussed so the public was aware of the dangers posed by importing animals. Nevertheless, he accepted that the offense before him was not that of an alien species.

Foldats said the defendants were two individuals who clearly loved animals but they had made a mistake with the pet, which they had legally purchased.

Handing down the order, he said he did not think he would ever see them in court again.

