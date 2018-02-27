Thieves make off with Honda full of tools

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a 1999 green Honda Civic, registration #154 629, which was stolen from an address in George Town sometime before 8:30pm Monday, 26 February. According to the latest car theft report, the vehicle was full of various construction tools when it was taken from Hickory Drive in Prospect. It was last seen being driven away by an unknown person, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

