Social media users warned about child abuse video

(CNS): The RCIPS is warning social media users not to share a video that is circulating locally on social media which portrays child sexual abuse. Police said they believe the video originated in Jamaica and the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH), which deals with child abuse crimes, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the footage. The specialist unit thanked those who have reported the issue but warned others that it is an offence under the Penal Code to share such content.

Anyone who receives this video is asked to alert the police immediately and to refrain from sharing it further. Officers from the MASH can be contacted at 946-9185, or people can call any local police station to make a report.

Category: Crime, Police