Serial rapist receives 35-year life term

(CNS): Jeffery Barnes (38) was given a 35-year prison term Friday, in connection with the terrifying sexual attack on a woman in her George Town home in 2011. This was Barnes third rape conviction, in addition to sexual assaults and a long history of violent crime. Following his conviction in 2013 he was given a life sentence as a result of the serious nature of the crime and his repeat sexual offending. Following the introduction of the Conditional Release Law, Barnes, like all lifers, was entitled to have that life term defined.

However, as Barnes’ life term was a discretionary sentence set by the judge and not, as is the case in all murders, a mandatory life term, his earliest possible release date will be based on 60% of the 35-year life sentence.

But the judge made it very clear, and said he did not want it to be misunderstood, that the sentence remained a life sentence. He warned the prisoner that he should be under no illusion that after he has served 21 years that he would be released. Justice Charles Quin said that would be a decision for the Conditional Release Board entrusted to make the determination about his continued imprisonment and whether he posed a danger to society. Given the circumstances of the crime and Barnes’ attitude towards his offending, it was extremely unlikely that he would reach a point where he would no longer pose a threat to women.

Even after serving the full 35 years, Barnes could still be detained in custody because any release for lifers is based on rehabilitation and their risk to society.

Barnes’ crime was described by the judge as “extreme and grave”; he said there was evidence of pre-planning and the woman had endured a terrifying ordeal, which she said in the victim impact report had ruined her life and forever changed her.

The rape took place in the early hours of the morning in October 2011, when Barnes broke into the victim’s home and she awoke to find him lying on top of her holding a knife to her throat. He subjected her to a terrifying sexual attack that lasted several hours, and at one point placed the knife to her genitals and threatened to cut her if she did not comply.

After the attack Barnes remained in the woman’s home and allowed her to go out to work, telling her to come back to him later. He said there was no point in her going to the police as the RCIPS was not able to solve any crimes. However, the woman went straight to friends and then fled to her home in Jamaica, never returning to the apartment. She reported the incident some time later.

Earlier in the month Barnes had also abducted and raped a woman after he picked her up from a bus stop, having offered to give her a lift. He pleaded guilty to that crime before he was tried for the case in which he received the life term. Barnes’ first conviction for rape was in 2001, when he was given a ten-year jail term.

