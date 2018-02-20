(CNS): Less than four weeks after Sharon Roulstone was appointed to the Office of the Ombudsman to handle complaints about the civil service, senior officials have announced that she is being seconded to the National Human Resources Department to head up the new department. Government began the recruitment process for an interim director for the NHR department at the end of last year, but in an unexpected turn of events, Roulstone will now be moved to the key post at the much-anticipated unit next month.

In a press release from government Tuesday, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is the head of the civil service, accepted that it was a loss for the new independent Office of the Ombudsman, but said the well-known local attorney and former political candidate was uniquely qualified for the HR job. But he made no comment about the recruitment process or any other applicants for the top public sector job, which will now see Roulstone oversee the creation of the new unit.

“The government is grateful to Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston for her willingness to agree to this secondment,” Manderson, said. “We recognise this will be a great loss to her office, particularly so early in its development, but Ms Roulstone is uniquely qualified for this important undertaking and we look forward to her leadership in this pivotal role.”

According to the release, the new National Human Resources Department is charged with delivering durable employment and opportunities for the advancement of Caymanians through development, training, internship, apprenticeships and partnerships with private sector businesses. It will also have responsibility for the processing of work permits, permanent residency and Caymanian Status applications.

Ombudsman Hermiston offered her support to the transfer. “A large proportion of the complaints we receive in this office relate to immigration and work permit issues,” she said. “It is in everyone’s best interests to have someone with Ms Roulstone’s reputation and background leading reform in this area. Sharon has fit in very well with our office and we look forward to her return at the end of this secondment.”

Hermiston confirmed to CNS that she will be beginning a recruitment process for a temporary deputy shortly, as Roulstone will be in the interim HR job for two years.

Chief Officer for the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration, Wesley Howell, said Roulstone’s passion for public service, along with her public and private sector experience were the key ingredients to make the new department successful.

“Ms Roulstone’s diverse experience as an attorney at law, entrepreneur and former chairman of the Work Permit Board makes her highly credible and capable of dealing with the full spectrum of stakeholders that the new agency will have, including Caymanian employees, the wider community, government agencies and private sector entities,” he said.

Roulstone became an attorney at law in 1996 and has served on numerous public service boards, from the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands to the Work Permit Board. She also volunteered at the National Workforce Development Agency (NWDA), helping deliver services to a wide range of customers, officials said. According to the release, she is currently pursuing a Masters of Law degree, which was one of a number of requirements for the post, according to the original criteria.

It is still not clear how the new unit, which will be a merger of the old NWDA with elements of the immigration department, will function. However, on a number of occasions the premier, who took over the new portfolio of immigration and labour after the general election last year, has said that it will be much more than a merger.

During most of his public addresses since the election he has indicated that the new department will herald a major change to the current system. In January, speaking at a Chamber of Commerce event, he said it would be a “radical shift” in how government deals with the issue of immigration and the local workforce.

“This will not merely be an exercise of rearranging the bureaucratic deck chairs, merging functional aspects of the National Workforce Development Agency and the Department of Immigration. It is clear that a radical shift is necessary in order to modernise the strategies, services and processes if we are to build effective workforce readiness skills in conjunction with an efficient, fair and transparent work permit and permanent residency regime,” the premier said.

Category: Government oversight, Jobs, Local News, Politics