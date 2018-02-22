Report backs activists’ claims on beach access

(CNS): Government’s most recent and updated review of beach access points and rights of way around all three Cayman Islands backs claims by local activists who have been raising the alarm that the majority are blocked or inaccessible in some way. The final report was published this week and shows that of the 385 known and traditionally used coastal access points, less than 30% are unblocked and accessible. The report details registered rights of way, unregistered paths and private registered access points and describes their current state.

On Grand Cayman just 17 out of 108 public rights are signposted and more than 90 are blocked in some way, and of the 112 unregistered pathways and access points 94 are clear. There are also 59 registered private rights of way to the sea on Grand Cayman.

On Cayman Brac there are just three registered public rights of way, all of which are blocked and missing signs. There are also 30 registered private access points and 25 unregistered paths. All ten registered public rights of way to the sea on Little Cayman are blocked or missing a sign. There are also 30 unregistered public access points and just 8 private registered pathways.

In many cases the pathways are blocked with natural overgrowth but some have been deliberately blocked by adjacent landowners with gates, walls, fences or even storage containers and equipment.

The report, which has been available in large part for several weeks on the activist website Cayman Beach Watch, has been published as activists have been highlighting their concerns. Despite government’s claim that it intends to address the issue, the historic failure of past administrations to protect public beach access rights has created mistrust and speculation among campaigners, who are trying to force government’s hand to register access points through the courts.

The creation of a land commission has fuelled some hope that the government is committed to action as well as talk about a public interest issue that has been growing as people become increasingly aware of the decreasing access to Cayman’s coastlines.

However, some activists have described this as “smoke and mirrors”, distracting the public from government’s past failures to act, when the law already provides a solution for the rights of way to be registered and their access enforced.

