RCIPS to start beat cop patrols

(CNS): Senior police officers have said that over the next few weeks the RCIPS will be rolling out its community policing programme, which means the public will begin to see police on the beat on foot in their neighbourhoods. Speaking at a recent public meeting in West Bay, Police Superintendent Robert Graham, who is heading up the RCIPS Neighbourhood Policing Department, explained that officers will be engaging with people on the street and doing their best to get to know the communities that they will police.

For many years local people have been urging the RCIPS to deploy more beat officers and less patrol cars, and have complained bitterly at public meetings in all districts that police officers drive through their communities with windows rolled up without stopping to engage. But signalling real change to the approach that the police will now be taking, Graham said the neighbourhood officers would be on foot or bicycles for the majority of their shift.

A new set of 18 local recruits also begins basic training this week, as the RCIPS begins to take advantage of the additional funding it received to boost the ranks of officers and enable more of them to walk through neighbourhoods and start to build partnerships with the residents.

Graham said the officers would be assigned to specific beats in all the districts and remain in those communities, as police management aims to ensure that community officers are not pulled from the beat and deployed elsewhere to cover other staff shortages. He told the West Bay residents who came out for the meeting that they would be following the principles of ‘no broken windows’ — in other words, nipping anti-social behaviour in the bud before it escalates into serious crime.

Graham said he was “excited about the tangible difference the community officers will make” in communities across the islands.

Minister Tara Rivers (WBS) and MLAs Bernie Bush (WBN) and Capt Eugene Ebanks (WBC), who are all part of the Government of National Unity, attended the meeting. Rivers raised her concern that there was so much ganja smoking going on at the Seven Mile Public Beach that it was putting families off.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne emphasised the difficulties of trying to prevent smoking on the beach but acknowledged that it was a “significant challenge” because trying to have undercover officers on the beach has not proved successful. He said the RCIPS was in the process of bringing in new specially trained drug dogs that will be used to patrol the beaches as they are more effective.

Some attendees raised their concerns about the tendency of police to lock up drug users in the community, criminalizing those that really need help and support. The area commander for West Bay, Lloyd Marriott, said that he and the West Bay officers were concerned about the number of people in the district who were suffering from substance abuse and need help, but noted that ganja use is illegal and the police have no choice but to enforce what is a strict law, even though they are well aware that the people are sick.

