RCIPS opens internal probe into arrest

(CNS): The police have confirmed that they are conducting an internal inquiry after video footage was posted on social media Thursday, in connection with an arrest on an outstanding warrant. The heavily pregnant woman posted the video on social media and it was re-posted numerous times after she accused officers of using a heavy-handed approach and causing her injury — all over traffic fines for which, she said, she had already confirmed a payment scheme with the courts.

One of dozens of warrants that police have been following up on, mostly for outstanding fines and unpaid traffic tickets, on this occasion it appears that the agreement the woman made with the court was not conveyed to officers, who went to her home to arrest her.

The video shows the woman attempting to finish dressing and put on her shoes as the male officers entered her bedroom and tried to pull her out. She became increasingly upset with the officers and began swearing as they told her she was under arrest and she could not get herself ready, even though she is in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

An RCIPS spokesperson said that officers had viewed the footage and referred the matter to the Professional Standards Unit “for an investigation into the full circumstances of the arrest”.

The news comes following a police meeting in West Bay Wednesday evening where Commissioner Derek Byrne said he was committed to ensuring his officers behaved with respect and courtesy and that he “wanted the shoulder number” of all officers who behaved in an ignorant, arrogant or impertinent manner.

The PSU is now solely an internal body of inquiry, as all complaints from the public about the police are being handled by the new independent police complaints authority that forms part of the new Office of the Ombudsman.

Category: Crime, Police