RCIPS opens internal probe into arrest
(CNS): The police have confirmed that they are conducting an internal inquiry after video footage was posted on social media Thursday, in connection with an arrest on an outstanding warrant. The heavily pregnant woman posted the video on social media and it was re-posted numerous times after she accused officers of using a heavy-handed approach and causing her injury — all over traffic fines for which, she said, she had already confirmed a payment scheme with the courts.
One of dozens of warrants that police have been following up on, mostly for outstanding fines and unpaid traffic tickets, on this occasion it appears that the agreement the woman made with the court was not conveyed to officers, who went to her home to arrest her.
The video shows the woman attempting to finish dressing and put on her shoes as the male officers entered her bedroom and tried to pull her out. She became increasingly upset with the officers and began swearing as they told her she was under arrest and she could not get herself ready, even though she is in an advanced stage of pregnancy.
An RCIPS spokesperson said that officers had viewed the footage and referred the matter to the Professional Standards Unit “for an investigation into the full circumstances of the arrest”.
The news comes following a police meeting in West Bay Wednesday evening where Commissioner Derek Byrne said he was committed to ensuring his officers behaved with respect and courtesy and that he “wanted the shoulder number” of all officers who behaved in an ignorant, arrogant or impertinent manner.
The PSU is now solely an internal body of inquiry, as all complaints from the public about the police are being handled by the new independent police complaints authority that forms part of the new Office of the Ombudsman.
She argued with, and flat out ignored the instructions of uniformed police officers.
What was she expecting? A red carpet? Maybe she was waiting for them to say ‘pretty please, with a cherry on top’?
Pay your fines. Don’t fight with cops. End of story.
She’s the problem. Not the cops.
You can clearly hear the Police explaining the procedure to her when the video starts “your mother is coming to pay and by the time we get to town you will be released” in a calm tone. It is Ms Barnes that initiates aggressive behaviour by cursing and being non-compliant with the police by justifying that she’s pregnant. Even if you are pregnant or not, it’s obvious a warrant was made because the fines went unpaid and unfortunately that wasn’t relayed to the officers in time who were just doing their job. If u made an agreement with the court, you still have to follow the correct process and procedures! I’m sure the officers would not have held on to her arm like that if she wasn’t displaying such hostility towards them.
I hope no one points fingers at the Police for simply executing their duties.
Respect is earned not deserved, if you come at me with attitude you will get it back , simple.
She got extra time. The warrant wasn’t lifted. Get the facts!!!! It was a wrongful arrest and she need to not let this slide!
Cayman; becoming less “Caymanian” and more typically western with every passing day.
Uniformed police officers now entering private homes to physically remove and arrest pregnant women over a civil / fiduciary matters?
Sorry, this is not a good look for the RCIPS and I doubt any excuse will be acceptable.
The fact that the internal body which will review the matter appears to mirror that of the UK police’s IPCC (think / research Jean Charles de Menezes) does not instil much confidence of there being a suitable outcome.
The RCIPS leadership should take swift, transparent, and meaningful action to address this matter asap.
We should not underestimate the rumblings and friction that exists between the local community and the RCIPS as a collective.
I hope mother and unborn child are doing fine despite the stressful ordeal.
– Whodatis
*Honestly, what were these grown men thinking? Are they not fathers? Do they not have wives, sisters, and mothers? At the very least, could a female officer not be called to the scene?
Putting aside the possibility of bad training, shouldn’t the human empathy toward a pregnant woman take over one’s decisions and actions at a time like this?
Personally, although admittedly devoid of all the facts, I am uncomfortable with these types of individuals in the role of police officers.
Unless we are missing a major and damning piece of the puzzle, every officer personally involved with this incident should be dismissed – and disciplinary action taken against the superiors responsible for training as well.
** There is another video of the incident on social media wherein we see the officers in what appears to be her bedroom, standing over her in a menacing manner as she is on the floor applying lotion and completing her “getting ready”.
I doubt we would see similar action by these same officers against women / citizens of a different background and or in a wealthier neighbourhood.
Apparently, this was all over a $50.00 fine.
We are on a slippery slope.
smh
It’s a Traffic infraction you fool 6:26 .. Nobody should be treated like this from the Police Department . Fire their ass.
She made the number one mistake when it comes to interacting with law enforcement, it might not be in the laws but everyone knows being disrespectful to a police officer (whether they deserve it or not) is the quickest way to find yourself in handcuffs in the back of a police car and all they have to say is “disorderly conduct” or “resisting arrest”
I am not siding with the officer or with the woman but if you remain civil, even if you are being treated unfairly you’ll likely save yourself a load of potential trouble with the law because if it is your word against an officers with no other sources or evidence you will not be believed
(she is lucky there is video)
Nice language…what a bright future. As much as the RCIPS is bashed every day, the officer clearly stated “you are under arrest” and there is no “getting ready” time, he is doing what is expected from him by law and from our community. Drama…Drama…Those situations can be avoided if you simply take care of your things, show respect for the law and be responsible (Great habit especially being a soon parent).
Do the right thing and guess what things like this won’t happen to you. Stop trying to turn us in to another s— h— place please.
Maybe I am old school, but even before I contemplate RCIP using a “heavy hand” or not,( which I didn’t see), I listen to the cussing used at authority. My parents would’ve cuffed me if I ever used such language and then to direct it to an authority. Never! She should’ve just followed instructions of RCIP and went and settled the matter politely….especially as a pregnant woman. She caused a lot of drama for herself and for her baby when she could’ve politely and MATURELY dealt with the situation. Is this how she will deal with things in front of her child? Might need some coping strategies…instead of swearing and acting childish.
No respect for authority, all she had to do was comply
Cayman’s finest…#GTFOH . Alden got more work to do than spout off his usual rhetoric about crime.
Pay your damn fines and you wouldn’t have this problem.
