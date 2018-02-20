Rapist jailed for 13 years
(CNS): Marlon Porter, who was found guilty of raping a woman during a four-hour ordeal at a remote location in George Town in 2016, has been jailed for 13 years. The 37-year-old man was convicted last October by a jury of rape, assault and causing harassment and distress after he had also threatened to drown the woman. He eventually abandoned his victim who was found wandering in the industrial area, clutching her clothes, by a government driver, who took her to the hospital.
In his ruling by video link from the UK, the presiding judge, Justice Alastair Malcolm, said he had taken into consideration the aggravating factors that Porter had taken the woman to a remote location to commit the sexual attack and also had a previous conviction for violence against women, as he handed down the thirteen-year term.
During the trial, the victim told the court that she had been offered a lift by Porter, whom she knew vaguely, shortly after midnight on the night in question. But instead of taking her home, he took her to the end of Sparky Drive, an area that she said she did not know, where he assaulted and repeatedly raped her before abandoning her half-naked at the scene of the attack at around 4:00am.
Porter, who is a Jamaican national, had denied the allegations, insisting at trial that the woman had consented to sex in exchange for cash. But he failed to convince the jury, who found him guilty on all counts.
So in the last week we have had sentencing of 4 Jamaican nationals (two rapist/murderer scum, one child molester scum and now this POS) and nowhere does it seem the prosecution applied for a Deportation Order to take effect at the conclusion of the sentence?
WTF?
You are referring to the decision of life tariffs (these people were already convicted and imprisons they aren’t new cases) These tariffs were decided due to new laws being put into place
The life sentences have actual year sentences now but that does not mean that they are guaranteed release
These persons if they are released will likely be deported
Please educate yourselves on these issues instead of spreading misinformation
“Likely be deported?” Do we not deserve certainty? Please educate yourself!!!!
Another scum for whom the key should be thrown away!
