(CNS): Marlon Porter, who was found guilty of raping a woman during a four-hour ordeal at a remote location in George Town in 2016, has been jailed for 13 years. The 37-year-old man was convicted last October by a jury of rape, assault and causing harassment and distress after he had also threatened to drown the woman. He eventually abandoned his victim who was found wandering in the industrial area, clutching her clothes, by a government driver, who took her to the hospital.

In his ruling by video link from the UK, the presiding judge, Justice Alastair Malcolm, said he had taken into consideration the aggravating factors that Porter had taken the woman to a remote location to commit the sexual attack and also had a previous conviction for violence against women, as he handed down the thirteen-year term.

During the trial, the victim told the court that she had been offered a lift by Porter, whom she knew vaguely, shortly after midnight on the night in question. But instead of taking her home, he took her to the end of Sparky Drive, an area that she said she did not know, where he assaulted and repeatedly raped her before abandoning her half-naked at the scene of the attack at around 4:00am.

Porter, who is a Jamaican national, had denied the allegations, insisting at trial that the woman had consented to sex in exchange for cash. But he failed to convince the jury, who found him guilty on all counts.

