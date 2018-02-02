QC: Gunman provoked in nightclub killing

(CNS): Devon Anglin was “provoked and humiliated” by Carlos Webster and his friends just before he gunned down his gang rival in a West Bay Road nightclub in September 2009, John Ryder QC argued on his behalf at a Grand Court hearing to decide how long Anglin’s life tariff should be. Webster was shot in the head at point-blank range on the dance floor of what was then the Next Level nightclub when there were some 300 people on the premises.

When Anglin appeared in court Thursday for a his conditional release hearing to set the minimum length of his life term, the crown argued that the circumstances surrounding the murder aggravated the crime, justifying an increase from the 30-year tariff defined in the law.

Cheryl Richards QC, the director of public prosecutions, said the shooting happened when the nightclub was full of people, causing fear and panic. As well as killing Webster with a shot to the head, two other shots were fired by Anglin; one hit Webster’s torso and another an innocent bystander, who was wounded in the stomach.

While Richards accepted that there had been provocation, she said it had not reached the level that would warrant a reduction in the tariff.

But Ryder, a leading criminal barrister from the UK who represented Anglin via video link from London, told the court that Anglin had been provoked. He pointed to the evidence at trial of the scuffles and fights in the club between Anglin and Webster and his friends.

Ryder argued that Anglin had been provoked and humiliated by the men in a nightclub in front of many people known to the men who were fighting, two of whom were thrown out by security because of the aggression shown. He said that when Webster spat in Anglin’s girlfriends face and made veiled threats on her life, Anglin took action impulsively, taking a gun from another man at the club that he knew and shooting Webster.

Ryder noted Anglin’s extremely troubled upbringing and the bullying and humiliation he suffered as a child due to the substance abuse problems of both his parents. At 18 he was attacked by another gang of men, who had fractured his skull and caused him serious injury.

Ryder told the court that, given Anglin’s background, combined with the impulsive nature of a 22-year-old man and the circumstances of the night, although he accepted that the location of the shooting in the club was an aggravating circumstance, the court could not ignore the level of provocation before the incident.

In addition to reports about Anglin, the court was also presented with correspondence from the victim’s family. Webster was killed when he was 35 years old and was the father of two children.

The case was presided over by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, who adjourned the case to consider the tariff and a date is to be set for the delivery of judgment.

