Prison farm killer to serve at least 34 years

(CNS): Randy Martin (43) will serve at least 34 years in jail for the murder of Sabrina Schirn (21) in 2009 at the prison farm in East End before he can be considered for release on licence, a court ruled Wednesday. Justice Charles Quin found a number of aggravating factors in what he described as the brutal killing of a young girl who sustained a terrifying mental and physical ordeal before she died. Martin killed Schirn at a remote spot at the prison facility, where he was on work detail while serving a sentence for possession of an unlicensed gun.

Handing down a minimum tariff to Martin defining how long his life term should be before he can apply for release, Justice Quin said he was justified in an uplift from the 30 years specified in the law.

Describing the injuries that Schirn sustained during the machete attack by Martin, the judge noted the serious wounds that would have resulted in the young woman’s death but also the serious defensive wounds she sustained as she attempted to fight Martin off, including the amputation of one finger and the near amputation of other fingers and a hand.

The “extreme suffering” of the victim, Martin’s efforts to conceal the crime and his planning beforehand, especially as he was a serving prisoner, and a list of previous violent convictions all contributed to the judge’s decision to increase the minimum term.

Given that Martin was a serving prisoner before he was charged with this killing, the 34-year minimum term will apply from the time of Martin’s conviction in January 2010. He will not be eligible for release until 2044, when he will be almost 70 years old.

At that time it will be up to the Conditional Release Board to decide if he is safe to be released. If not, he will continue to serve, since the minimum tariff is not a release date but a point where he becomes eligible for consideration of release, depending on the circumstances at that time. Having been convicted of murder, Martin is still serving a mandatory life sentence.

