Premier gets CI$86k 2nd-hand Range Rover

(CNS): The government has recently spent around CI$218,000 on four cars for the premier, the speaker and visiting dignitaries. Premier Alden McLaughlin is now being driven around in a CI$86,000 second-hand Range Rover Autobiography, which officials from the Protocol Office said was purchased overseas at a discount and has less than 5,000 miles on the clock. Meanwhile, Speaker McKeeva Bush has a new 2017 Chevy Tahoe, which was bought locally for CI$36,170.

While the speaker’s car was bought by the portfolio of civil service the Protocol Office has also purchased two new Chevy Tahoes at a combined cost of $96,000 to provide transport to local and visiting VIPs when needed. The two older vehicles from the Protocol Office have now been placed in government’s general fleet, officials said.

The new cars have been in use since January and replace cars which officials said “had fully depreciated and were aging” in an effort to avoid rising maintenance cost, provide safer and more efficient services to the leaders and cut the renting costs when visiting dignitaries are on island.

