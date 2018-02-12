Premier gets CI$86k 2nd-hand Range Rover
(CNS): The government has recently spent around CI$218,000 on four cars for the premier, the speaker and visiting dignitaries. Premier Alden McLaughlin is now being driven around in a CI$86,000 second-hand Range Rover Autobiography, which officials from the Protocol Office said was purchased overseas at a discount and has less than 5,000 miles on the clock. Meanwhile, Speaker McKeeva Bush has a new 2017 Chevy Tahoe, which was bought locally for CI$36,170.
While the speaker’s car was bought by the portfolio of civil service the Protocol Office has also purchased two new Chevy Tahoes at a combined cost of $96,000 to provide transport to local and visiting VIPs when needed. The two older vehicles from the Protocol Office have now been placed in government’s general fleet, officials said.
The new cars have been in use since January and replace cars which officials said “had fully depreciated and were aging” in an effort to avoid rising maintenance cost, provide safer and more efficient services to the leaders and cut the renting costs when visiting dignitaries are on island.
See CIGTV below, starting at 2.33
Category: Government Finance, Politics
In other news, former Uruguayan president, Jose Mujica, a country of about 3.4 million people, used to drive to work (up until 2015 or so) in a beat up 1987 Volkswagen Beetle, to serve his people. He also donated a large part of his salary to the poor. In the meantime, Big Boss Hog and Little Boss Hog are also “serving” their people, strutting around like a bunch of pimped out peacocks. All they’re missing are the huge gold chains around their necks and their pimp Daddy fur coats and hat. Respect.
1
0
Does anyone know the names of the people in the Protocol Office? A civil servant tells me it is a place, like the Museum, that you put civil servants who are completely unable to actually function and get anything done elsewhere in the civil service. A dumping ground, in other words.
1
0
Put them all in 1995 Nissan Sunnys, and see how eager they are to “serve the public”
3
0
Oh dear me – big boys toys for political nonentities
1
0
Meanwhile the garbage goes u collected due to unavailable trucks
2
0
Poo1 and Poo2
0
0
I really think the Premier of our islands, no matter who he or she is, should be chauffeured driven. Not for prestige but for safety. With all the rhetoric and shannigans going on these days we cannot throw caution to the wind.
1
2
If Alden decided to drive himself to work each day, stuck bumper to bumper in the morning traffic from Prospect in his average Honda or Kia, then I may just have some growing respect for him.
2
0
could have bought an asian equivalent for half the money that will last twice as long….
1
0
could also likely give a happy finish.
0
0
Like it or not, the premier is the head of the 5th largest financial center in the world. If you want to sell that (and we need it more than ever now), you have to give the impression that Cayman is the place to thrive. Can you imagine him meeting T.Rump or Troudeau in a Nissan Micra? That would not look good.
0
0
Statement 1: “The two older vehicles from the Protocol Office have now been placed in government’s general fleet”
Statement 2: “The new cars … replace cars which officials said “had fully depreciated and were aging” in an effort to avoid rising maintenance cost”, etc.
There is a disconnect between the two statements since if the old cars are passed on to other agencies then there is no saving on maintenance cost since DVES will still be having to maintain these two ‘aging’ vehicles. (Yes, I saw the other, ‘etc.’, claims for why they needed to change the cars but the illogicality still stands. If they’re always in for repairs, etc., those ‘costs’ have not been cut but merely shifted to another Govt. agency. who get stuck with ‘aging’ vehicles instead of the reliable vehicles they need.)
0
0
For a couple more thousand, they could have brought a new Tesla or just brought 4 leafs, but of course not, this government doesn’t believe in our environment.
Why do they need these massive vehicles and gas guzzlers? Oh, we must look like they are big people. Such BS and smaller minded people.
42
4
Because they’re the LODGE
1
0
You think DVS can fix those when they break and these is no dealer on island for Tesla or Nissan.
0
0
Yes! Why DO these people need those gas-guzzlers? And one more question: What happened to the vehicles they were using? Were they traded in? I doubt it. Were they given to friends and relatives? Does anyone other than myself give a hoot? You should……. it’s our money!
1
0
Would that be Nissan “Leaves”?
Anyway, I never voted for the EssoBee and he is not the BossoMee.
My next t-shirt will read..
AMG
NODDA
BOSSOMEE
So glad to see the press call out this POS.
0
0
This is so wonderful that our Honorable Premier and the Unity team have been able to dave this money. Just shows how diligent they are to help the Cayman people. So happy for honorable Bush also. Please get 4 more years.
11
27
Dave. Quite definitely Dave. We should blame him.
0
0
Already said my piece regarding this issue
in short
waste of government money for a jurisdiction akin to a small town
what’s next secret service agents?
Government jets?
Bunkers and safehouses?
Convoys and police escorts shutting down roads and protecting him as a political target?
Imagine the title, nice salary, office, staff, and vote (nice ride too) all for less than 500 votes and people wonder why so many are political hopefuls around here
47
3
They should have all gotten Hondas so that when parts are needed it wouldn’t be so hard on the Taxpayers pocket .
0
0
Dark Cars dark suits dark agendas speaks volumes Cayman??
53
9
Best of luck with this. Based on my experience with them, that Range Rover will spend more time in the workshop than on the road.
54
1
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
25
5
Couldn’t we have gone for a Nissan Leaf or something a little more easy on fuel/maintenance? A Toyota Prius would have been another good option.
33
12
How about a Loaf for Cayman’s first and worst.
0
0
I’m glad we upgraded the vehicle of our head of government at such a comparatively reasonably cost. This is a very respectable official car for a head of government anywhere in the world. Cayman’s economic success, international profile and the maturation of our democracy shown by our voting for a more advanced constitution, implementing single-member constituencies and OMOV, and with our first two-term Premier, are all commensurate with an official car like this. We as a society have earned it, he just rides in it. I hope at least some people see it this way and don’t start with the envy politics.
18
52
What’s next? Air Force One for Cayman? This place is a medium sized town, not comparable to large countries. Sorry but it’s excessive. Even Boss Hogg drove himself on Dukes of Hazard…
40
7
It has the same population as a medium sized town. And several hundred million dollars a year more in revenue. It is also not part of a county which is part of a state which is part of a country; it is THE government of this territory, this land, with a constitutional arrangement where the only level above it (the UK and Governor) has specific, limited responsibilities. It’s not excessive any more than it is for the Governor, who has very little to do, to be riding around in a Jaguar. Caymanians can’t look up to that – that’s the UK appointee. Our leader – the highest a Caymanian can get – should have a decent and dare I say nice car. How we outfit him is a reflection of us. If we put him in a piece of junk, that’s what we think of self-government. Granted, there is a limit, and if this had been a luxury full-size sedan costing 100k+, charges of self-aggrandisement would be properly brought. But as it stands, there is no problem with this at all.
17
12
11:14, are you being sarcastic…..I hope you are!
6
3
Maturation of our democracy was really spearheaded and headlined by the younger members of our communities some of whom were subsequently elected and re elected. Can’t really speak on the cars selection but hope it will be value for money in the long run.
0
0
He should be forced to take the bus…
36
14
Would be the quickest way to get an improved bus or taxi service if these people actually had to use it themselves
26
0
Yes the Real Gangsta,s of this island mimicking their colonial masters how ironic isn’t it??? All employees looks like their eating well too don’t they??? Why not spend that money you just gave millions away to the Police yet again you deserve it Don Dada Mclaughlin
36
9
I recall the Premier attacking Bush for being driven around and I believe it was reported in this publication that he drove himself to work. Why on earth do these pretentious politicians spend public money so wastefully, when this money could be better used to serve the people. What a bunch of hypocrites!! Buying and expensive used car for 86k is still expensive!
46
6
The country has new vehicles. Not the persons. Let’s see who is “driven around” in them the most. Use for official engagements is one thing, but use for church or social purposes is another (waste).
18
1
Lol throwing it away, they should have bought them kia picantos!
24
2
The Chevy’s have their steering wheels on the wrong side and present an unnecessary danger to occupants and other motorists if they need to be driven aggressively for any reason. Same problem exists for our police vehicles.
As for the Range Rover – fair enough – but can the Chief Village Councillor not open his own damned door and save us a bunch of money in the process. The trumped up and increasing self-importance is embarrassing…and can the flag pole please be tall enough? .
26
5
For your information, the person who opened the door is his political assistant. His job is not to open the door but an element of his job is to be a helpful aide.
5
15
Yes that might be his assistant but the driver was coming to open the door for him. You can tell he waiting for the door to be opened.
2
0
So the Emperor is too important to open his own door? He needs someone of the standing of Roy to open it for him? That does not make him a leader. That makes him an arrogant …..
1
0
Emperor Alden’s massive ego needed a Range Rover used by British Prime Minister and Cabinet members. Looks just like the one purchased in London by his protégée and former CO Eric Bush
Besides the gambling addiction can anybody explain to us again how the Premier is any different from Big Mac? Whilst we ponder that rhetorical question did the Speaker of the House and Deputy Premier really need new SUV’s to satisfy their ego’s as well? To quote Mr. Ambassador it’s really “just another day in absurdistan” which is filled with wannabe tinpot dictators who hang out at sleazy bars drinking away their sorrows. SMH
28
6
One Range Rover for Premier and three Chevrolet Tahoes for the Speaker and Dignitaries, that not very much respect/class for the others . They should all had Hondas to keep it simple and have them all stolen. Or went Cadillac Escalades all the way .
16
2
Isn’t there something wrong with the pricing. If the Speaker’s Tahoe was CI$36,170 then two additional protocol Tahoes should be CI$72,340 not $96,000 or did they buy McDaddy a cheaper Tahoe (doubt it). I’m sure there has to be a good explanation for the additional CI$24,000 that was spent but can we have it please.
16
0
Maybe the hoped no one would notice
0
0
Really? Funny how the premier can roll around in a range rover yet, the premier expects the children to attend public schools with terrible infrastructure – while the new high school had been put on pause due to ‘insufficient funds’. Although it has been ‘resumed’, you will soon hear there is insufficient funds again.
29
3
They attend schools in busses driven by lunatics who have no road sense and the kids are not even strapped in, yet it is illegal for an adult and kids to be in a car without a seat belt.
18
1
Just to add my two cents worth to the school bus lack of seat belts situation I am very surprised that this has not been changed yet as surely the lives of our young people need to be protected.We have to wear seat belts when driving our vehicles so why not the kids in school buses?.This should be a no brainer but I have seen somewhere that is expensive to add seat belts to the buses according to some but at what cost to a childs life if not added?Go figure.
0
0
Illegal, as it should be, but rarely if ever enforced.
0
0
Not so fast. May I add this research:
‘On the rare occasion that there is a collision involving a school bus, the question is always raised as to whether there is a need for seat belts in school buses.
School buses have an enviable safety record. They are already one of the safest methods of transportation. It is 16 times safer than travelling in a family car per passenger/kilometre of travel.
School buses are not passenger vehicles. They are built to rely on safety not on seat belts, and are designed and constructed differently from passenger cars. They are bigger, heavier, and higher so they have a body-on-frame design. Newer systems, such as an anti-lock braking system would be more beneficial.
School buses protect passengers through “compartmentalization,” a design that includes:
1. Seats with high backs.
2. Seats filled with energy-absorbing material.
3. Seats placed close together to form compartments.
4. Strong seat anchorages.’
More here:
https://canadasafetycouncil.org/is-there-a-need-for-seat-belts-on-school-buses/
0
0
Is the tint on the Range Rover legal?
36
0
Wow, Social Welfare handouts are really good in Cayman….
17
0
RCIPS……The window tint is illegal
37
0
Dummy the Rcips works for them they don’t care you don’t get it awa
0
0
Why the super dark tints? is this not illegal?
1
0