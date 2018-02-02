Premier commits to 100% local employment

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that he is committed to full Caymanian employment before the end of this term and that every local person “who is willing, able and qualified to work” will be given the chance to do so. Giving his annual address at the Fidelity CEO conference Thursday, he denied that his goal of zero Cayman unemployment was just a political stunt and said he was serious about his government’s determination to address the challenges that locals still face in the labour market.

In his address he made no new announcements about the Unity government’s policy plans over the next three years but he stressed the efforts that his government would make, in particular his own ministry of labour, to address the challenges local workers still face in what is now a robust local economy.

“Whilst unemployment has been almost halved over the last six years, there are still qualified and experienced Caymanians unable to find employment,” he said, adding that government and the private sector must ensure that Caymanians are given opportunities to fully participate, at all levels, in the economic success of the country. “This includes opportunities for training to allow Caymanians to advance within organisations.”

McLaughlin said most businesses do what is right regarding the training and advancement of Caymanians.

“But frankly there are some businesses that do not,” he told the audience made up of many local employers. “Some may claim this does not happen but it does. We see it on many levels; we hear the stories from our constituents, our family members and often from those who sit on immigration boards. We also see it in the manner in which jobs are advertised.”

The premier said his government was moving to close loopholes in the regulations surrounding job advertising to ensure that there is a fair playing field for Caymanians and residents.

“This includes insisting that jobs must be advertised locally before being advertised overseas, and that overseas job advertisements must mirror those published locally. We cannot continue to allow a low salary with few benefits to be advertised in Cayman whilst a more advantageous salary and benefits package for the same post is advertised overseas.”

McLaughlin also said there were few reasons why advertised jobs should not state the name of the actual business that will serve as the employer, and that he had plans to make that change as well.

“We will also look again at the role of employment agencies and their negative impact on the

employment of Caymanians,” he said, adding that to ensure qualified and experienced Caymanians

are not being wrongly overlooked for promotion, the business-staffing plan regime would be strengthened to ensure commitments given by employers to hire, train and promote Caymanian employees are being fulfilled.

Recruitment agencies have often been the target of complaints that they largely ignore potential local job-seekers. However, Steve Macintosh, CEO of CML and Nova Recruitment who has worked in the for-profit job placement market for many years, said his company has worked closely for many years with governments to propose and support programmes to assist unemployed Caymanians.

He said that Nova was formed early last year specifically to provide enhanced recruitment and training services for Caymanian job-seekers, and since then 70% of all placed candidates have been locals and 80% for permanent positions.

“While we acknowledge that we can do even better, we cannot if we do not earn and keep the trust of Caymanians, which we are determined to do,” he said following the premier’s speech.

“We would be delighted to cooperate with the premier’s ministry on an examination of practices in the recruitment sector and the development of a new regulatory framework that ensures a level playing field between our local and international competitors whilst allowing the economy to continue to thrive, to the ultimate benefit of the Caymanian people,” he added.

McLaughlin called repeatedly on the business community to partner with government to create a balanced environment where local people also benefit from Cayman’s enviable successes.

See the full Premier’s address at the 2018 Fidelity CEO Conference

Category: Local News