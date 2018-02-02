Premier commits to 100% local employment
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that he is committed to full Caymanian employment before the end of this term and that every local person “who is willing, able and qualified to work” will be given the chance to do so. Giving his annual address at the Fidelity CEO conference Thursday, he denied that his goal of zero Cayman unemployment was just a political stunt and said he was serious about his government’s determination to address the challenges that locals still face in the labour market.
In his address he made no new announcements about the Unity government’s policy plans over the next three years but he stressed the efforts that his government would make, in particular his own ministry of labour, to address the challenges local workers still face in what is now a robust local economy.
“Whilst unemployment has been almost halved over the last six years, there are still qualified and experienced Caymanians unable to find employment,” he said, adding that government and the private sector must ensure that Caymanians are given opportunities to fully participate, at all levels, in the economic success of the country. “This includes opportunities for training to allow Caymanians to advance within organisations.”
McLaughlin said most businesses do what is right regarding the training and advancement of Caymanians.
“But frankly there are some businesses that do not,” he told the audience made up of many local employers. “Some may claim this does not happen but it does. We see it on many levels; we hear the stories from our constituents, our family members and often from those who sit on immigration boards. We also see it in the manner in which jobs are advertised.”
The premier said his government was moving to close loopholes in the regulations surrounding job advertising to ensure that there is a fair playing field for Caymanians and residents.
“This includes insisting that jobs must be advertised locally before being advertised overseas, and that overseas job advertisements must mirror those published locally. We cannot continue to allow a low salary with few benefits to be advertised in Cayman whilst a more advantageous salary and benefits package for the same post is advertised overseas.”
McLaughlin also said there were few reasons why advertised jobs should not state the name of the actual business that will serve as the employer, and that he had plans to make that change as well.
“We will also look again at the role of employment agencies and their negative impact on the
employment of Caymanians,” he said, adding that to ensure qualified and experienced Caymanians
are not being wrongly overlooked for promotion, the business-staffing plan regime would be strengthened to ensure commitments given by employers to hire, train and promote Caymanian employees are being fulfilled.
Recruitment agencies have often been the target of complaints that they largely ignore potential local job-seekers. However, Steve Macintosh, CEO of CML and Nova Recruitment who has worked in the for-profit job placement market for many years, said his company has worked closely for many years with governments to propose and support programmes to assist unemployed Caymanians.
He said that Nova was formed early last year specifically to provide enhanced recruitment and training services for Caymanian job-seekers, and since then 70% of all placed candidates have been locals and 80% for permanent positions.
“While we acknowledge that we can do even better, we cannot if we do not earn and keep the trust of Caymanians, which we are determined to do,” he said following the premier’s speech.
“We would be delighted to cooperate with the premier’s ministry on an examination of practices in the recruitment sector and the development of a new regulatory framework that ensures a level playing field between our local and international competitors whilst allowing the economy to continue to thrive, to the ultimate benefit of the Caymanian people,” he added.
McLaughlin called repeatedly on the business community to partner with government to create a balanced environment where local people also benefit from Cayman’s enviable successes.
See the full Premier’s address at the 2018 Fidelity CEO Conference
The problem with imploring private sector bosses to train more Caymanians is that the good ones already do a lot and the bad ones won’t anyway. So what’s the point?
We don’t need more government brow beating, we need more government support.
Thought he was smarter
I guess we can always dream! Talk about being totally unrealistic and absolutely clueless! 100 percent unemployment is not achievable- and if any change is to be made then a lot of people gonna being packing up and heading back home. We will watch at what you do Mr. Premier… but I ain’t (and others) aren’t holding our breathes on any real change. We can’t continue to be hopeful about the future when many have again chosen to vote the majority of the PPM party back into power. Everyone knows the PPM party is about supporting those in society that are in the upper class…not the common person on the street. The general election in May 2017 demanded change; in people, priorities and leadership…. and we didn’t get it! Now we are again stuck in a pile of mud that smells like crab and will only get worse. It’s time for many (including you Mr. Premier) to hang your cowboy hat up, and saddle into retirement, so that this country can acquire real leadership of persons that care and want the betterment of Caymanians. #counting down to 2021 #alden need go home or to the bar
“…every local person who is willing, able and qualified to work”. He should say who is able, trained, prepared; and describe the ways his government is willing to see this through. Otherwise, it’s just more of the usual lip service.
Talk about populist delusions…the financial industry has been contracting for over a decade and continues to decline, not grow. There are going to be more layoffs and business closures or relocations in that sector, and those may happen very quickly. Protectionist policies will only accelerate organized withdrawals. That leaves the traditionally unappealing tourism sector, already bloated CIG, and unchecked illegal transshipment drug dealing, robbing, looting and smuggling sectors as the only other economic pillars. Those employed in the latter are booming, and hiring!
yawn…..zzzzzzzzzzzz.
Alden you also committed to a 60% cut in gun crime. Talk is cheap and your record of achievement is poor. God help the Cayman Islands.
As someone who has studied economics in the past at a tertiary level and is actively studying it again I can say with no hesitation:
Pay no attention to this talking point, nothing will change, carry on
Zero percent unemployment is a myth, you’d have better luck finding a unicorn, the PPM lost their one economist and it shows, Marco needs to call his old pal and tell him about basic economic principles like frictional and structural unemployment which are PERMANENT parts of a growing economy
the best that can be achieved is full employment which is not equal to 0% unemployment
Someone in the ESO needs to pull Alden to the side and tell him that he is making a complete fool of himself
Also please take note “In his address he made no new announcements about the Unity government’s policy plans” which boils down to this again being a talking point
Diogenes
Well said Mr. Premier. However, how are you planning and your government going to turn this talk into real actions that yields positive results for Caymanians and the local economy?
Please show the country our plan of action and the related timelines.
