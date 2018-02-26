(CNS): There are just 263 applications for permanent residency waiting to be considered, officials said Monday, with 1,340 applications having been reviewed since the process was restarted after being stalled for several years over legal issues. Figures released by the immigration department covering the applications up to 5 February show that 591 applications, or 44% of those that have been decided, were approved, while 374 (28%) were refused and another 294 (22%) have been deferred and will be reexamined when the department receives further information.

Meanwhile, 53 applicants withdrew their submissions and another 28 could not be considered as they fell outside of the law.

Out of the 263 pending applications, only 28 have not yet been looked at and 41 have been scheduled for review. Most of the outstanding applications are missing information or have been deferred for some other reason.

The backlog has been cleared as a result of immigration administrators joining forces with the Caymanian Status and Residency Board to work on processing applications. This meant that the department could keep up with new submissions while clearing the more than 1,000 applications that had built up during the suspension of PR considerations by the board owing to the challenges identified by the courts over the point system.

