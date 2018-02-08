Politicians wade in on coach’s deportation

(CNS): The opposition is calling on the government to deport former Trinidadian track star Ato Stephens, who was convicted last year of ‘sexting’ with an underage girl, as the authorities have “an obligation to send a very strong message”. The call follows a statement from the premier’s office yesterday that no decision has been made yet about Stephens remaining here following his release from jail at the end of last year. However, the comments contradict those made by the premier’s chief officer that government has no plans to force the athlete’s departure.

Stephens was convicted last summer of using an ICT network to abuse an underage girl. After handing down an 18-month sentence, the court also recommended his deportation once he was released from jail. But Stephens is married to Cayman’s own medal winning track star, Cydonie Mothersill, and has two Caymanian children, which raises questions about the legitimacy of his deportation despite his conviction.

According to a report in the Cayman Compass earlier this week, Chief Officer Wesley Howell said, “With regard to Mr Stephens’ case, when weighing all of the circumstances, including the nature of the offence for which he was convicted, and the fact that he has a Caymanian spouse and two Caymanian children, the Cabinet is not considering making a deportation order in this instance at this time.”

But on Wednesday the premier’s office put out a statement suggesting that no decision has yet been made because the Cabinet has not yet considered the court’s recommendation for the deportation, “despite media reports to the contrary”.

The statement, which was not directly attributed to Premier Alden McLaughlin but came from his office, stated that when deportation is recommended by the court, Cabinet considers the circumstances of the case, the law, any connections which the convicted person may have to the Cayman Islands and their rights, including the right to family life, accorded everyone under the Bill of Rights, Freedoms and Responsibilities enshrined in the Cayman Islands Constitution.

“The Cabinet is also required to take into consideration the seriousness of the offence, the risks posed to the community by the continued residence here of the convicted person. Based on all these factors, Cabinet then makes a determination as to whether or not it is appropriate to make a deportation order. This is the process that will be followed in Mr Stephens’ case as it is in every case where deportation is being considered,” the statement read.

CNS has contacted Howell, the chief officer in the premier’s immigration ministry, to ask him to clarify his comments but we have not yet received a response.

Since the release of the statement from the premier’s office and the controversy stirred up by the case, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller said he and his team believe the government should immediately follow up on the court’s recommendation and that they should not put the interests of Stephens family ahead of wider public safety issues.

“The government has a responsibility to respect the recommendation of the court and the requirements of the law,” Miller said, noting that following the allegations made against Stephens of sexual assault, he had fled this country to the United States, where he also has citizenship.

“We have seen no evidence of remorse for his crime, and when we consider that he was in a position of trust in his role of coaching our young athletes, I believe the court’s recommendation must be carried out without delay,” the opposition leading stated. “Given the increasing incidence of crimes of this nature, I believe we have an obligation to send a very strong message.”

Miller said he sympathized with the fact that Stephens has a family living in the Cayman Islands, but he said Cabinet must act in the interest of the wider community and not just with regard to one single family. Government has an obligation to protect children from predators, he said.

“We must remind the premier that the Cabinet must make a decision. The DPP, the police, the court have all done their jobs and now the governor and Cabinet must do what is right for the country,” he added.

As well as the ‘sexting’ accusations, Stephens was charged with indecent assault and gross indecency regarding one of the young athletes that attending the track club that Stephens and his wife were running. But he was acquitted of those other offences because the judge said there were troubling elements to the teenage victim’s account and other evidence, so he could not be sure the coach had assaulted the girl. The police had failed to investigate the gaps and contradictions in the teenage accuser’s account, given contradictory evidence from other athletes at the club that raised unanswered questions about the veracity of the allegations.

Nevertheless, the judge had considered Stephens’ messaging to the girl as a serious example of this type of offending. He said Stephen’s behaviour was disgraceful and had handed down an 18-month jail term, which is close to the maximum for this crime. But the coach had been in jail since he was arrested in the United States and served a significant portion of the term already on remand. He was released on licence in November.

Category: Courts, Crime