Police deny tasering child at school event

(CNS): Police say that a child accidentally hit by probes from a police stun gun at a school career fair was not tasered as the electrical current was not activated when the mishap occurred. The RCIPS was at the Edna Moyle Primary School in North Side Friday conducting a demonstration of police equipment. The RCIPS said that during the display the “probes on a Taser were accidentally released” and fired at one of the children attending the event, breaking the child’s skin.

The child was reportedly treated on-site and did not require further medical treatment.

“There was no electrical discharge of the Taser during this accident, and the child was not ‘tazed’,” police said. “Full post-incident procedures have been instituted with respect to the accident, which has also been referred to our Professional Standards Unit for investigation.”

The RCIPS apologised for any alarm the accident caused to children and others participating in the event.

Category: Local News, Police