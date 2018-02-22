(CNS): The civil service management has not set a date to introduce co-pay health or pension benefits for government employees, the financial secretary has confirmed. Government has been in talks with its staff for several years now about the possibility of them co-paying in the first instance for their health insurance cover. But the Cayman Islands Civil Service Association, the closest thing Cayman has to a workers’ union, has resisted the idea and will only accept the possibility of new hires being subjected to co-pay, as they point out the benefits are part of their contracts.

Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson told the members that government had accepted that this would be the only way to introduce the plan, proposed as a way of cutting the growing healthcare bill without impacting the existing contracts of public servants.

“It is intended that cost-sharing would only apply to civil servants at a future hire date and, to the best of my knowledge, a date hasn’t been decided,” Jefferson said.

But he also noted that the impact of introducing co-pay for new workers would not be significant. He said that, given the commitments to existing public sector workers and others covered by government, taking part pay from the small number of new employees government will taken on would not make much of a difference to the overall cost of healthcare in the short-term.

He said the public was well aware of the challenge government faced to provide cover for a growing and aging population. Jefferson said the numbers can look scary when you think about the future liability government has for covering the health costs of its workers, retired civil servants, the indigent and elderly, but it was not at a crisis yet.

He said that he was not underestimating the significance of the liability, but so far government has successfully cared for retired civil servants “without this becoming a national crisis”.

Government pays for the health cover in full for all of its 3,500 plus workers and their families though CINICO. It covers the costs of retired civil servants, the indigent, some elderly people, the disabled, and seamen and veterans. It also picks up the tab for the uninsured and under-insured by paying medical bills directly in some cases.

Falling short of actually calling for single-pay healthcare, Jefferson warned that government should at least be seeking to continue funding healthcare through the surplus budgets based on increasing government revenue rather than increased taxes or borrowing.

But as he considered options suggested by PAC Chair Ezzard Miller about how government pays its premiums to CINICO for the people it covers, he pointed out that government could also opt for a national health care system.

Miller, who has now thrown his backing behind a single national health care system, once again raised the point that the current insurance market was not working as it should, with the burden of covering the sick and elderly not falling on the young and healthy. Jefferson confirmed that even government is paying its premiums to CINICO in bands depending on the age of its workers.

Category: Government Finance, Government oversight, Health, Health Insurance, Politics