MPs angry over FCO’s failings on Bermuda’s gay marriage ban
(CNS): British MPs have attacked the Foreign Office and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson after the government confirmed it would not be taking any action to prevent the Bermuda government from reversing its gay marriage legislation. Foreign Office Minister Harriet Baldwin told the UK parliament Thursday that while the government was “disappointed” with Bermuda’s decision, Johnson was not going to intervene. The former OT minister, Chris Bryant, was one of a number of backbench MPs who criticised the British government for failing to act.
Bermuda is the first country in the world to reverse legislation that permitted same-sex marriage, and many MPs said they were stunned that Johnson did not think that protecting the rights of gay people in Bermuda was an “exceptional case” worthy of his intervention.
Same-sex marriage was first legalised in Bermuda in May 2017 after the territory’s Supreme Court ruled in favour of a gay couple who sued for equal marriage rights. But following a referendum in which a majority of voters opposed same-sex marriage, the government overturned the legislation and replaced it with a new law that would only allow civil partnerships between gay couples.
Aside from upsetting backbenchers in the UK and the LGBT community at large, the decision has also stirred up trouble for the cruise industry.
Because Bermuda legislation recognises a marriage ceremony performed at sea, several cruise lines, such as Cunard, P&O and Princess Cruises, register ships in the country so that passengers on board these ships can legally marry anywhere in the world. The introduction of the same-sex marriage law last year had paved the way for the cruise industry to sell marriage packages to LGBT couples, which is now no longer possible.
In a media statement, Michele Andjel, a spokeswoman for P&O Cruises and Cunard, said, “Having been delighted and wholly supportive of the Bermuda Government’s change in law last May, which allowed us to conduct same-sex marriages on board our ships, we are disappointed with this outcome. We will now be working closely with the Bermudan authorities to understand the legalities of ‘Domestic Partnership Act 2017’ and whether this is something we can offer our guests in the future.”
As much as I don’t agree with the Bermuda stance, it is their country and their people should decide, not Britain..Cayman suffers and will continue to suffer from Britain making demands on us…let’s not forget Baines, Tempura, Kernohan, Duncan and Papa (Governor) Smurf…
Umm..not sure if the xenophobic and racist Brexiteers have a leg to stand on in this regard.
They’ve had 500 years to view others as equals but to no avail.
Let us allow all variants of democracy to exist as they apply – no matter how distateful to the outsider.
Up to them what they want to do, UK shouldn’t interfere with the wishes of the people there. Though the key is if it doesn’t hurt you why bother.
Still, even with this modification to the language, Bermuda remains years ahead of the Cayman Islands in legislative compliance with existing civil right obligations. Our leaders refuse to recognize same-sex unions and domestic partnerships. Globally, there are only a handful of political backwaters sharing the same mindset as the Cayman Islands, and many of them are under international sanctions of some kind.
Power to the (majority) people!
The majority is meant to be held in line with laws and regulations because the majority doesn’t always (rarely if ever) keep the best interest of minorities in mind
Slavery, Civil rights, womens the list goes on and on
The decision to give in to bigotry was a disgrace to the UK and shows how weak the government is at the moment.
CNS is very pro-LGBT anything.
Personally, I disagree with them.
Of course they are pro-LGBT and you would disagree with giving two human beings equal rights. CNS seems to be a very level-headed and objective group of people who have no issues shining a spotlight on the topic of modern-day discrimination. I hope that the exposure helps to remove it from society.
This is 2018. Love is love. Make peace, not war. We already did this with whites vs blacks, let’s please not do it again with gay vs straight.
Let the Bermudans do what they want, they ought to remember it was their own court that decided to allow it in the first place or said that it was these groups legal rights, the British government should not be involved in this instance. (though there are justifications that would necessitate British intervention, we have not yet reached that point.
This fight is for us to win, if they step in to force change even though it is their right to do so (just like it is here) they would be seen as foreign power exerted from the UK and would make the people of the territory resent them just as we have seen in so many other places.
Christians can continue to play the victims here, if they so choose, I take joy in knowing according to their own beliefs they will be judged for their hatred
I have always said, let the bigots both here and abroad be bigots in public, let them display their outdated beliefs publicly, let the rest of the world look upon their twisted ideologies and see them for what they really are, the sad misconceptions of times past and the last dying breath of the remnants of power organized religion once held in nations
I want Cayman and Bermuda to proudly step on the world stage and say “We discriminate and we won’t stop discriminating”
Let them make up their own minds now, we have seen with so many other movements that these people are the ones who’s names will live on in infamy, the ones who don’t have enough “testicular fortitude” as my representative would put it to stand up for minorities even if it isn’t popular with the majority. Change will come,we have suffered much worse for far longer and we will endure, as we always have
This hatred is nothing new
Sadly, they can now follow the lead of the US, Russia etc in allowing bigotry and discrimination in all forms…no-one stands up to them and therein lies the problem.
1.) You are clearly bigoted against Christians and or religious people.
2.) As bigotry seems to be your word of the day; Brexit?
