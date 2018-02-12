MPs angry over FCO’s failings on Bermuda’s gay marriage ban

(CNS): British MPs have attacked the Foreign Office and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson after the government confirmed it would not be taking any action to prevent the Bermuda government from reversing its gay marriage legislation. Foreign Office Minister Harriet Baldwin told the UK parliament Thursday that while the government was “disappointed” with Bermuda’s decision, Johnson was not going to intervene. The former OT minister, Chris Bryant, was one of a number of backbench MPs who criticised the British government for failing to act.

Bermuda is the first country in the world to reverse legislation that permitted same-sex marriage, and many MPs said they were stunned that Johnson did not think that protecting the rights of gay people in Bermuda was an “exceptional case” worthy of his intervention.

Same-sex marriage was first legalised in Bermuda in May 2017 after the territory’s Supreme Court ruled in favour of a gay couple who sued for equal marriage rights. But following a referendum in which a majority of voters opposed same-sex marriage, the government overturned the legislation and replaced it with a new law that would only allow civil partnerships between gay couples.

Aside from upsetting backbenchers in the UK and the LGBT community at large, the decision has also stirred up trouble for the cruise industry.

Because Bermuda legislation recognises a marriage ceremony performed at sea, several cruise lines, such as Cunard, P&O and Princess Cruises, register ships in the country so that passengers on board these ships can legally marry anywhere in the world. The introduction of the same-sex marriage law last year had paved the way for the cruise industry to sell marriage packages to LGBT couples, which is now no longer possible.

In a media statement, Michele Andjel, a spokeswoman for P&O Cruises and Cunard, said, “Having been delighted and wholly supportive of the Bermuda Government’s change in law last May, which allowed us to conduct same-sex marriages on board our ships, we are disappointed with this outcome. We will now be working closely with the Bermudan authorities to understand the legalities of ‘Domestic Partnership Act 2017’ and whether this is something we can offer our guests in the future.”

